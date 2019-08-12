Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

1st Test: SL VS NZ

upcoming
SL SL
NZ NZ

Galle

14 Aug, 201910:00 IST

2nd Test: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Lord's

14 Aug, 201915:30 IST

Match 1: OMA VS PNG

upcoming
OMA OMA
PNG PNG

Lord's

14 Aug, 201915:30 IST

3rd ODI: WI VS IND

upcoming
WI WI
IND IND

Port of Spain

14 Aug, 201919:00 IST

Kirsten to Coach Cardiff-based Hundred Franchise

Cricketnext Staff |August 12, 2019, 6:21 PM IST
Kirsten to Coach Cardiff-based Hundred Franchise

Former South Africa and India coach Gary Kirsten is set to take charge of the men's Cardiff-based franchise in the England and Wales Cricket Board’s new Hundred competition next year.

Kirsten, 51, has experience prior experience of coaching in franchise based leagues with Hobart Hurricanes in Australia's Big Bash League and the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League.

Kirsten is currently at the helm of the Durban Heat T20 side and he will combine his Hundred coaching duties with his existing gig.

Current Australia women’s national team head coach Matthew Mott will coach the women’s Cardiff side combined with his current job.

"I got a call from (Glamorgan chief executive) Hugh Morris to see if I was interested," said Kirsten, who steered India to the 2011 World Cup and South Africa to the top of the International Cricket Council Test rankings.

"It's a new format and the euphoria in the game is at fever pitch, so I'm really excited to be in the mix and to work with a new team.

"I've got a feeling it will grow organically, there's a great curiosity around the new format."

The England and Wales Cricket Board's eight-team competition will begin in 2020. Kirsten is the fourth coach – all of whom are overseas candidates – to be confirmed for the men's tournament.

The other confirmed coaches are Australians Andrew McDonald (Birmingham), Simon Katich (Manchester) and Shane Warne (Lord's).

Former Australia head coach Darren Lehmann is also set to be appointed to lead the Leeds-based team.

gary kirstenGlamorganhundred

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Wed, 14 Aug, 2019

NZ v SL
Galle

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Wed, 14 Aug, 2019

AUS v ENG
Lord's

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 1 ODI | Wed, 14 Aug, 2019

PNG v OMA
Lord's

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd ODI ODI | Wed, 14 Aug, 2019

IND v WI
Port of Spain All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3778 105
5 Australia 2640 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 6807 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 India 8099 261
5 Australia 5471 261
see more
Loading...