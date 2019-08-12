Kirsten to Coach Cardiff-based Hundred Franchise

Former South Africa and India coach Gary Kirsten is set to take charge of the men's Cardiff-based franchise in the England and Wales Cricket Board’s new Hundred competition next year.
Kirsten, 51, has experience prior experience of coaching in franchise based leagues with Hobart Hurricanes in Australia's Big Bash League and the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League.
Kirsten is currently at the helm of the Durban Heat T20 side and he will combine his Hundred coaching duties with his existing gig.
Current Australia women’s national team head coach Matthew Mott will coach the women’s Cardiff side combined with his current job.
"I got a call from (Glamorgan chief executive) Hugh Morris to see if I was interested," said Kirsten, who steered India to the 2011 World Cup and South Africa to the top of the International Cricket Council Test rankings.
"It's a new format and the euphoria in the game is at fever pitch, so I'm really excited to be in the mix and to work with a new team.
"I've got a feeling it will grow organically, there's a great curiosity around the new format."
The England and Wales Cricket Board's eight-team competition will begin in 2020. Kirsten is the fourth coach – all of whom are overseas candidates – to be confirmed for the men's tournament.
The other confirmed coaches are Australians Andrew McDonald (Birmingham), Simon Katich (Manchester) and Shane Warne (Lord's).
Former Australia head coach Darren Lehmann is also set to be appointed to lead the Leeds-based team.
