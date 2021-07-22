CricketNext

Kirti Azad Supports Suresh Raina Amid Backlash Over ‘Brahmin’ Comment

Presently Raina is serving as a commentator for Tamil Nadu Premier League.

After facing a lot of flak and outrage on social media for ‘I’m also a Brahim’ comment, former India batsman Suresh Raina found support in Kirti Azad. The cricketer-turned-politician took to Twitter where he posted that even he was a Brahmin and could not understand what the outrage was all about. “I am also a Brahmin, what’s the objection’, he tweeted.

Kirti Azad’s tweet has drawn mixed reaction with many supporting him with the hashtag ‘Main bhi Brahaman’. Several twitter users also commented against his casteist remark.

Earlier, Suresh Raina had courted controversy on social media during one of his stints in the ongoing Tamil Nadu Premier League. Raina has been an integral part of the Chennai Super Kings franchise since its inception and is popularly known as ‘Chinna Thalla’ down south. During the stint, one of the commentators asked him how he embraced the Chennai culture that involves wearing a ‘veshti’, dancing and whistling.

Responding to the same, the southpaw said, “I think, I am also a Brahmin. I have been playing in Chennai since 2004. I love the culture here. I love my comrades. I have played with Anirudh Srikkanth. Subramaniam Badrinath and L Balaji are also there. I like the culture of Chennai. I am lucky to be a part of CSK."

As soon as this comment was made, social media was flooded with responses and accusations were hurled at the batsman. One of the Twitter user said that Raina had actually never embraced the real Chennai culture despite playing for the CSK franchise for years.

Another user tweeted, “So watched the video, I once liked Raina very much and now I’m sad how ignorant or he has been hiding all these days. Lost it! No more respect."

Suresh Raina announced his retirement from international cricket August 15, 2020 soon after his former skipper MS Dhoni called it quits from all formats of the game. However, he remains a vital cog for CSK and has been instrumental in the success of the side. He is the third-highest run-getter in the IPL so far.

first published:July 22, 2021, 13:29 IST