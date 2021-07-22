Kirti Azad Supports Suresh Raina Amid Backlash Over ‘Brahmin’ Comment

After facing a lot of flak and outrage on social media for ‘I’m also a Brahim’ comment, former India batsman Suresh Raina found support in Kirti Azad. The cricketer-turned-politician took to Twitter where he posted that even he was a Brahmin and could not understand what the outrage was all about. “I am also a Brahmin, what’s the objection’, he tweeted.

Kirti Azad’s tweet has drawn mixed reaction with many supporting him with the hashtag ‘Main bhi Brahaman’. Several twitter users also commented against his casteist remark.

आपत्ति है। तुम ब्राह्मण हो इसीलिए बाक़ी सब बनिया, धोबी, कोईरी, चमार हैं। जिस दिन इस दुनिया में ब्राह्मण नहीं होगा बाक़ी जाती भी नहीं होगी। जाति प्रथा असमानता की जड़ है। ब्राह्मण ही जाति को बढ़ावा देता है हर चीज़ में। सुधर जाओ अभी भी वक़्त है। बाक़ी को हथियार ना उठाना पड़े…— Raavan (@MahaBali_) July 22, 2021

मैं भी ब्राह्मण हूँ.. उपरवाले ने श्रेष्ठ मर्यादित बनने का सौभाग्य दिया, संविधान ने ९९% योग्यता लाने की मजबूरी दी, कानून ने १00% बर्दाश्त कर जीने की चुनौती दी, समाज ने दिया अकेले धर्म का भार ढोने को पत्थर के कंधे, तो समय ने अकेले सही, संस्कृति बचाने की मजबूती दी 🙏 — 🔱 Jha Zee 🔱 ⭕ भारतीय 🇮🇳 हिंदू 🙏RSS (@jhag98301849) July 21, 2021

जो ब्रम्ह को जनता है वहीं ब्राह्मण,जन्म से कोई ब्राह्मण नहीं ,श्रेष्ठ नहीं।यही भारतीय संस्कृति और हिन्दुओं के पतन का कारण है।जन्मगत श्रेष्ठता के भाव को मिटाएं तभी रास्ट्र को आगे ले जा सकते हैं।— Diwakar Poddar (@Diwakar71228250) July 22, 2021

Earlier, Suresh Raina had courted controversy on social media during one of his stints in the ongoing Tamil Nadu Premier League. Raina has been an integral part of the Chennai Super Kings franchise since its inception and is popularly known as ‘Chinna Thalla’ down south. During the stint, one of the commentators asked him how he embraced the Chennai culture that involves wearing a ‘veshti’, dancing and whistling.

Responding to the same, the southpaw said, “I think, I am also a Brahmin. I have been playing in Chennai since 2004. I love the culture here. I love my comrades. I have played with Anirudh Srikkanth. Subramaniam Badrinath and L Balaji are also there. I like the culture of Chennai. I am lucky to be a part of CSK."

As soon as this comment was made, social media was flooded with responses and accusations were hurled at the batsman. One of the Twitter user said that Raina had actually never embraced the real Chennai culture despite playing for the CSK franchise for years.

Another user tweeted, “So watched the video, I once liked Raina very much and now I’m sad how ignorant or he has been hiding all these days. Lost it! No more respect."

Suresh Raina announced his retirement from international cricket August 15, 2020 soon after his former skipper MS Dhoni called it quits from all formats of the game. However, he remains a vital cog for CSK and has been instrumental in the success of the side. He is the third-highest run-getter in the IPL so far.

