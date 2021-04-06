- Match 15 - 21 Apr, WedMatch Ended220/3(20.0) RR 11
Kiska hai Yeh Tumko Intezar Main Hoon Na: PBKS Posts a Hilarious Picture Featuring Batsman Shahrukh Khan
Punjab Kings posted a hilarious caption where Jaffer can be seen saying that PBKS needs a finisher.
- Trending Desk
- Updated: April 6, 2021, 7:53 PM IST
Named after Bollywood superstar King Khan, the young right-handed batsman Shahrukh Khan is deemed as one of the most exciting new talents to watch out for in the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), starting from April 9 with a game between defending champions Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). After going unsold in IPL 2020, Shahrukh made a case for himself to be picked for IPL 2021 with a spectacular performance in the 2021 edition of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.
His best performance for Tamil Nadu came in the quarter-final as he managed to stun the viewers with his sublime knock of 40 runs off 19 balls. The power-hitter got the reward of his splendid performance during the IPL 2021 auction as he initiated a bidding war on the table and in the end, Punjab Kings (formerly known as Kings XI Punjab) managed to acquire the services of the finisher at a staggering amount of INR 5.25 crore.
Ahead of the upcoming tournament, the official Twitter handle of the Punjab franchise shared a snap of Shahrukh and the team’s batting coach Wasim Jaffer engaged in a deep conversation during a practice session. Meanwhile, it was the caption that stole all the limelight and became a talking point among the fans on social media.
Punjab Kings posted a hilarious caption where Jaffer can be seen saying that PBKS needs a finisher. To this, Shahrukh uses a line for SRK’s famous song, Main Hoon Na.
https://twitter.com/PunjabKingsIPL/status/1379027988390408197?s=20
One noteworthy point here is that one of the main reasons behind Punjab having a torrid run in IPL 2020 and failing to reach the playoffs was their inability to finish the innings properly. Though the team managed to have a good start while batting owing to the good form of KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal, they were left disappointed with the poor performance of Glen Maxwell.
With the inclusion of Shahrukhin the side, PBKS will be hoping to cross the line this time and win their maiden IPL title.
