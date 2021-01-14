Sophie Devine Smashes Records Enroute Fastest Ever Century in Super Smash

Devine’s unbeaten 108 runs off 36 balls was the fastest Super-Smash century in women's game; it also helped her side to a massive 10-wicket victory in the tournament.

New Zealand skipper Sophie Devine struck the fastest ever Women’s Twenty 20 hundred on Thursday for Wellington Blaze against Otago in Dunedin. She reached the milestone in just 36-balls in the domestic Super Smash tournament.

Devine’s unbeaten 108 runs off 36 balls was not only the fastest Super Smash century, for men or women, but it also helped her Wellington side a massive 10-wicket victory which they stormed past the 129-run target in just 8.4 overs.

Earlier in the match, Otago managed to post 128 runs in their allotted 20 overs. In response, Wellington’s Devine first tore into the Otago bowling attack with a 21-ball 50 and continued with her onslaught on Thursday morning which witnessed an unbeaten 108 that was studded with nine fours and as many sixes.

In what was her maiden game of the Super Smash tournament, as the 31-year-old returned from the Women’s Big Bash League season in Australia. The Kiwi skipper stepped out of 14-day isolation to break the previous record of 38-ball century set by West Indies’ Deandra Dottin against South Africa in 2010. As mentioned earlier her unbeaten 108 run knock also beats compatriot Tim Seifert's 40-ball effort for Northern Districts against Auckland in 2017.

Apart from the 36-ball blitzkrieg which was her sixth T20 century, she also broke the records of Suzie Bates and Alyssa on the list of most T20 centuries in women’s cricket. The duo has five hundreds each to their name. Her effort elevates her to an elite list of players as well, the list has nine men that include fellow Kiwi player Martin Guptill who notched his hundred from 35 balls and have scored faster T20 centuries than Devine.

According to a SkySports report, Devine speaking in a post-match interview with Spark Sport said, she was really nervous in the morning after the 14-day isolation period. ‘Whenever you have a bit of an extended break away from the game you get nervous about [whether] you can come back into it, so it was just [nice] to spend some time in the middle and get a few out of the screws,’ she added.