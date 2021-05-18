- Match 29 - 2 May, SunMatch Ended166/6(20.0) RR 8.3
Kiwi Tim Seifert on Way Home from India After Testing Negative for Covid-19, Confirms Gary Stead
New Zealand batsman Tim Seifert is on his way home from India after testing negative for Covid-19.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: May 18, 2021, 11:06 AM IST
New Zealand batsman Tim Seifert is on his way home from India after testing negative for Covid-19, according to a report in Stuff.co.nz. The Kiwis had flown out of India after the IPL 2021 was suspended, but Seifert had to stay back, since he had tested positive and experienced moderate symptoms.
But Kiwi coach Gary Stead has made it clear that the wicket-keeper’s health has improved, while speaking from his hotel room in Southampton. The Black Caps Test squad have already settled there ahead of the Test series against England and the WTC final against India.
“I think the really encouraging thing is he’s tested negative and my understanding is he’s on a flight out of India pretty quickly as well.
“I don’t know how long it’s going to take him to get back to New Zealand or where he’s heading via, but it’s great news for Tim, that for a start his health is on the improve anyway, to the point where he’s not testing positive any more.”
Meanwhile, most of NZ squad is in England with the coach preparing for the Tests ahead. Only three players, Kane Williamson, Kyle Jamieson and Mitchell Santner — and two from support staff were moved to Maldives.
On the other hand, Williamson is excited at the prospect of meeting India in the WTC final. “I think we saw the context of the Test Championship,” Williamson said in a video posted by ICC on Twitter. “It brought in a real excitement. We saw that in declarations, games getting really tight. Saw it in India-Australia series, our series here against Pakistan with results had to be hard-fought for and you are willing to risk it.”
India will leave for England on June 2. The BCCI has announced a 20-member squad for the WTC final and a series against England. At the same time, an India ‘B’ team will play a limited-overs series against Sri Lanka. The team of the same is yet to be announced.
