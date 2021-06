Individual Performance Won't be Enough, Kiwis Have to Fire in Unison: Parthiv Patel

New Zealand will have to fire in unison if they want to dent England’s prospects, feels former Team India stumper Parthiv Patel. The 36-year-old said New Zealand have a number of stars in the side but they have to fire as a team to stand a chance against England. Individual performances alone won’t be enough.

Speaking exclusively on Star Sports’ show Cricket Connected, former Team India wicketkeeper Parthiv Patel said: “I think New Zealand’s biggest strength is to come up as a team in the game. I think, yes, all the teams have their superstars, but they (The Kiwis) know their limitations, they know if someone’s capable of scoring 40 or 50 in a limited time and get 100% out of each player. If you look at their names – no one would be scared of Kane Williamson alone, no one will be scared of Tom Latham alone or all their fast bowlers. Their ability to perform together. I think that’s so important; as far as New Zealand’s performance is concerned in ICC trophies.”

England are up against New Zealand in a two-match Test series of which the first Test has already begun in Lord’s and England skipper Joe Root already wants to go for the kill. “There’s going to be constant conversations about Australia throughout this summer,” he told reporters on Tuesday.

“There’s no getting away from that. We’ve said for a long time now we’re planning towards that series. As an English fan, as an English player, it is such an iconic series and one that holds so much weight. “You talk about readying a side — winning seven Test matches before going to Australia is the best way of doing that, filling the side with confidence.”

