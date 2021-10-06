KK vs BG Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs Everest Premier League 2021 Eliminator match, Kathmandu Kings XI vs Bhairahawa Gladiators, Oct 6, 01:15 PM IST

KK vs BG Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Everest Premier League 2021 between Kathmandu Kings XI and Bhairahawa Gladiators: The eliminator match of Everest Premier League 2021 will see Kathmandu Kings XI squaring off against Bhairahawa Gladiators. The match will be played at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur, Nepal on Wednesday, October 6 at 01:15 PM IST.

Both sides were scheduled to play on Monday, but the match was abandoned due to inclement weather. Now the two teams head into this crucial encounter for a spot in the Qualifier 2 match of the tournament, which will be played on Thursday at the same venue.

After getting off to a stunning start in their opening match of the competition the Kathmandu Kings XI, lost the following three games on the trot, while one game was abandoned. They are currently placed fourth on the Everest Premier League 2021 points table and will be eyeing for a qualifier berth. However, that may be an uphill task against Bhairahawa Gladiators, who are in good form. The team has two wins under their belt from five games, while two others resulted in a tie. They head into this encounter after tying scores against Lalitpur Patriots at 177-runs last time out. Since then their match against Kathmandu Kings had to be abandoned twice due to rains.

Ahead of the match between Kathmandu Kings XI and Bhairahawa Gladiators; here is everything you need to know:

KK vs BG Telecast

The Kathmandu Kings XI vs Bhairahawa Gladiators match will not be broadcasted in India.

KK vs BG Live Streaming

The match between Kathmandu Kings XI and Bhairahawa Gladiators will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website

KK vs BG Match Details

The 13th match of the Everest Premier League 2021 will be played between Kathmandu Kings XI and Bhairahawa Gladiators at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur, Nepal on October 6, Saturday at 09:15 AM IST.

KK vs BG Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Ryan Burl

Vice-Captain: Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Suggested Playing XI for KK vs BG Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Upul Tharanga, Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Batters: Tamim Iqbal, Pradeep Airee, Amit Shrestha

All-rounders: Ryan Burl, Kushal Malla, Gulshan Jha

Bowlers: Abinash Bohara, Jitendra Mukhiya, Sandeep Lamichhane

KK vs BG Probable XIs:

Kathmandu Kings XI: Subash Khakurel, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK), Amit Shrestha, Ryan Burl, Amar Routela, Siddhant Lohani, Jitendra Mukhiya, Sandeep Lamichhane (C), Raju Rijal, Gulshan Jha, Janak Prakash

Bhairahawa Gladiators: Aarif Sheikh, Kushal Malla, Pradeep Airee, Tamim Iqbal, Sharad Vesawkar (C), Abinash Bohara, Dhammika Prasad, Krishna Karki, Durgesh Gupta, Rohit Kumar Paudel, Upul Tharanga (WK)

