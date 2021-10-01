KK vs BG Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s Everest Premier League 2021 match, October 2, 9:15 am IST

KK vs BG Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Everest Premier League 2021 between Kathmandu Kings XI and Bhairahawa Gladiators:

Kathmandu Kings XI will play against Bhairahawa Gladiators in the 13th match of Everest Premier League 2021. The encounter is scheduled at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur, Nepal on October 2, Saturday at 9:15 am IST.

Kathmandu Kings XI got off to a stunning start as they won their opening match against Lalitpur Patriots by seven wickets. It was a bad day at the office for the Kings though in their most recent encounter against Chitwan Tigers. The team had failed to give their 100 percent in the match and as a result, they succumbed to a three-wicket loss against the Tigers. Playing the Saturday match, Kathmandu will hope to make a comeback.

Bhairahawa Gladiators will be high on confidence after their sensational performance in the last game. Playing against Lalitpur Patriots, Gladiators were heading towards a defeat but Upul Tharanga flaunted his class in the match. The batter remained unbeaten with 67 runs and the match between the two sides ended in a tie.

Ahead of the match between Kathmandu Kings XI and Bhairahawa Gladiators; here is everything you need to know:

KK vs BG Telecast

The Kathmandu Kings XI vs Bhairahawa Gladiators match will not be broadcasted in India.

KK vs BG Live Streaming

The match between Kathmandu Kings XI and Bhairahawa Gladiators will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website

KK vs BG Match Details

The 13th match of the Everest Premier League 2021 will be played between Kathmandu Kings XI and Bhairahawa Gladiators at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur, Nepal on October 2, Saturday at 9:15 am IST.

KK vs BG Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Tamim Iqbal

Vice-Captain- Ryan Burl

Suggested Playing XI for KK vs BG Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Upul Tharanga, Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Batter: Tamim Iqbal, Pradeep Airee, Siddhant Lohani

All-rounders: Ryan Burl, Kushal Malla, Aarif Sheikh

Bowlers: Dhammika Prasad, Jitendra Mukhiya, Sandeep Lamichhane

KK vs BG Probable XIs:

Kathmandu Kings XI: Subash Khakurel, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Amit Shrestha, Ryan Burl, Amar Routela, Siddhant Lohani, Jitendra Mukhiya, Sandeep Lamichhane (c), Raju Rijal, Gulshan Jha, Janak Prakash

Bhairahawa Gladiators: Aarif Sheikh, Kushal Malla, Pradeep Airee, Tamim Iqbal, Sharad Vesawkar (c), Abinash Bohara, Dhammika Prasad, Krishna Karki, Durgesh Gupta, Rohit Kumar Paudel, Upul Tharanga (wk)

