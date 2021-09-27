KK vs BW Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s Everest Premier League 2021 match, September 27, 09:15 AM IST

KK vs BW Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Everest Premier League 2021 between Kathmandu Kings XI and Biratnagar Warriors: The third match of Everest Premier League 2021 will be played between Kathmandu Kings XI and Biratnagar Warriors. The encounter is scheduled at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur, Nepal on September 27, Monday at 09:15 AM IST.

Kathmandu Kings XI got off to a sensational start in the T20 Championship. The team delivered an all-round performance in their first match as they defeated Lalitpur Patriots by seven wickets. In their first match, Kathmandu first stopped Lalitpur at an average score of 157.

The same was then followed by the team’s batting unit stepping up to take the team home. Kings chased the target within 14.2 overs. The franchise will now be looking to continue their good performance in the competition.

Biratnagar Warriors, on the other hand, will be playing their first match on Sunday against Chitwan Tigers. Their second match will come against Kathmandu on Monday. The team lifted the trophy in 2017 and will be hoping to add a second trophy to their cabinet this year.

Ahead of the match between Kathmandu Kings XI and Biratnagar Warriors; here is everything you need to know:

KK vs BW Telecast

The Kathmandu Kings XI vs Biratnagar Warriors match will not be broadcasted in India.

KK vs BW Live Streaming

The match between Kathmandu Kings XI and Biratnagar Warriors will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website

KK vs BW Match Details

The third match of the Everest Premier League 2021 will be played between Kathmandu Kings XI and Biratnagar Warriors at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur, Nepal on September 27, Monday at 09:15 AM IST.

KK vs BW Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Chandrapaul Hemraj

Vice-Captain: Shahid Afridi

Suggested Playing XI for KK vs BW Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Batters: Ryan Burl, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Saurav Khanal

All-rounders: Shahid Afridi, Sikandar Raza, Paras Khadka, Sher Malla

Bowlers: Jitendra Mukhiya, Sandeep Lamichhane, Anuj Chunara

KK vs BW Probable XIs:

Kathmandu Kings XI: Sher Malla, Amit Shrestha, Sandeep Lamichhane, Samsad Sheikh, Shahid Afridi, Jitendra Mukhiya, Gulsan Jha, Siddhant Lohani, Amar Singh Routela, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ryan Burl

Biratnagar Warriors: Saurav Khanal, Hari Chauhan, Dilshan Munaweera, Anuj Chunara, Asif Sheikh, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Ramnaresh Giri, Anil Kharel, KC Karan, Sikandar Raza, Paras Khadka

