KK vs LP Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s Everest Premier League 2021 Match, September 25, 12:00 PM IST

KK vs LP Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Everest Premier League 2021 between Kathmandu Kings XI and Lalitpur Patriots: Nepal is all set to host the 2021 edition of their annual T20 cricket league, Everest Premier League. The T20 Championship features a handful of international cricket stars and acts as a great learning experience for the budding cricketers in Nepal. Also, the league helps in promoting the gentlemen’s game in the country.

This time around, a total of six teams will be fighting to lift the cup. The teams participating in the events include the likes of Kathmandu Kings XI, Lalitpur Patriots, Biratnagar Warriors, Chitwan Tigers, Pokhara Rhinos, and Bhairahawa Gladiators. Notably, all the teams will be featuring in five league matches each.

The first match of Everest Premier League 2021 will be played between Kathmandu Kings XI and Lalitpur Patriots. The encounter is scheduled to be played at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur, Nepal on September 25, Saturday at 12:00 PM IST.

Shahid Afridi, Sandeep Lamichhaneand Ryan Burl are the players to watch out for from the Kathmandu Kings XI. Talking about Lalitpur, they have acquired the services of players like Oshada Fernando, Gyanendra Malla, and Yogendra Singh Karki.

Ahead of the match between Kathmandu Kings XI and Lalitpur Patriots; here is everything you need to know:

KK vs LP Telecast

The Kathmandu Kings XI vs Lalitpur Patriots match will not be broadcasted in India.

KK vs LP Live Streaming

The match between Kathmandu Kings XI and Lalitpur Patriots will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

KK vs LP Match Details

The first match of the Everest Premier League 2021 will be played between Kathmandu Kings XI and Lalitpur Patriots at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur, Nepal on September 25, Saturday at 12:00 PM IST.

KK vs LP Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Yogendra Singh Karki

Vice-Captain: Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Suggested Playing XI for KK vs LP Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Batters: Ryan Burl, Kushal Bhurtel, Oshado Fernando

All-rounders: Shahid Afridi, Yogendra Singh Karki, Sher Malla

Bowlers: Jitendra Mukhiya, Sandeep Lamichhane, Azmatullah Omarzai, Lalit Rajbanshi

KK vs LP Probable XIs:

Kathmandu Kings XI: Sandeep Lamichhane, Samsad Sheikh, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ryan Burl, Shahid Afridi, Sher Malla, Amit Shrestha, Jitendra Mukhiya, Gulsan Jha, Siddhant Lohani, Amar Singh Routela

Lalitpur Patriots: Azmatullah Omarzai, Lalit Rajbanshi, Sandun Weerakkody, Gyanendra Malla, Kushal Bhurtel, Pawan Sarraf, Ario Poudel, Sundeep Jora, Surya Tamang, Oshado Fernando, Yogendra Singh Karki

