IPL 2020: KKR Chose To Bat Against Chennai Super Kings

Kolkata Knight Riders won the toss and opted to bat in their Indian Premier League match against Chennai Super Kings here on Wednesday. Chennai Super Kings replaced leg-spinner Piyush Chawla with another wrist spinner Karn Sharma while KKR are playing an unchanged side.

  • PTI
  • Updated: October 7, 2020, 8:03 PM IST
Abu Dhabi: Kolkata Knight Riders won the toss and opted to bat in their Indian Premier League match against Chennai Super Kings here on Wednesday. Chennai Super Kings replaced leg-spinner Piyush Chawla with another wrist spinner Karn Sharma while KKR are playing an unchanged side.

Teams: Chennai Super Kings: Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (w/c), Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Sam Curran, Karn Sharma, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar Kolkata Knight Riders: Shubman Gill, Sunil Narine, Nitish Rana, Andre Russell, Dinesh Karthik(w/c), Eoin Morgan, Pat Cummins, Rahul Tripathi, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Shivam Mavi, Varun Chakravarthy.

