KKR Connect This Pair From 'The Family Man' to Varun Chakravarthy And Dinesh Karthik

Two-time Indian Premier League (IPL) champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) shared an image from the popular action thriller The Family Man and went on to inspire a meme fest on the Twitter.

KKR shared two photographs on its official Twitter handle. The first snap was of The Family Man characters - Srikant Tiwari and Chellam sir - played by Manoj Bajpayee and Uday Mahesh, respectively. The second picture featured KKR cricketers Varun Chakravarthy and Dinesh Karthik, wherein they were celebrating a wicket.

The franchise posted that Srikanth calls Chellam Sir for an issue while Varun calls DK Anna. They asked fans who is on their speed dial?

‘Chellam Sir’ emerged as people’s choice.

Some other options suggested by fans included Perez calling Ronaldo, Virat Kohli calling Yuzvendra Chahal, and Kuldeep Yadav calling MS Dhoni.

Both Karthik and Chakravarthy gave decent performances before IPL 14 was suspended in May. In the 7 matches played by KKR, Chakravarthy picked seven wickets at an economy rate of 7.34, while Karthik scored 123 runs with a strike rate of 138.20 and at an average of 30.75. When the cash-rich league was halted in the first week of May by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), KKR were placed on the last second spot in the points table. Of the seven games played, they emerged victorious only in two.

The tournament will recommence later this year in the month of September-October in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

