KKR IPL 2021 Squad: Complete List of Players of Kolkata Knight Riders

The Kolkata Knight Riders had a horrendous start at the IPL back in 2008 but their management installed a new management which included a new captain---Gautam Gambhir. Results followed and they won the trophy in 2012, 2014 only to falter in last couple of years. In IPL 2020 they were close but ultimately failed to make it to the playoffs. Here's a look at who all they have picked up this year.

Players Bought at IPL 202I Auction:

Total: 6; list of players: Harbhajan Singh (2 crore), Karun Nair (50 lakh), Pawan Negi (50 lakh), Venkatesh Iyer (20 lakh), Vaibhav Arora (20 lakh), Sheldon Jackson (20 lakh)

Overseas: 2; List of players: Shakib Al Hasan (3.2 crore), , Ben Cutting (75 lakh)

Budget Spent: Rs 3,60,00,000

Full Squad: Eoin Morgan, Andre Russell, Dinesh Karthik, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Kuldeep Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Nitish Rana, Prasidh Krishna, Rinku Singh, Sandeep Warrier, Shivam Mavi, Shubman Gill, Sunil Narine, Pat Cummins, Rahul Tripathi, Varun Chakravarthy, Ali Khan, Tim Seifert, Harbhajan Singh (2 crore), Karun Nair , Pawan Negi, Venkatesh Iyer, Vaibhav Arora, Sheldon Jackson, Shakib Al Hasan, Ben Cutting.