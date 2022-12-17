'KKR Need an Opener But They Can't Afford Him': Aakash Chopra Names Indian Star Who Might Attract Big Bids in IPL Auction

Former India cricketer Aakash Chopra feels that Mayank Agarwal will attract big bids in the upcoming IPL 2023 auction as few teams will be in desperate search of roping an opening batter. Agarwal was released from Punjab Kings ahead of the mini-auction as the Indian opener didn’t have the best of IPL last season where he also sacrificed his opening slot to accommodate Jonny Bairstow at the top in the last few matches. It was Agarwal’s first season as captain in the Indian Premier League but Punjab Kings failed to qualify for playoffs and finished sixth on the points table.

Chopra feels that the packed top-order forced Punjab to release Agarwal but teams like Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad will go after him in the auction. While he also said that KKR have a small purse left for the auction which will be held on December 23 in Kochi.

IND vs BAN: After Liton Das, Mohammed Siraj Sledges Nazmul Hossain As Bangladesh Chase Mammoth Score | WATCH

“One of the main reasons for leaving out Mayank was that they weren’t able to find a position for him at the top of the order. But one thing is for sure that he will be sold for a huge amount. KKR probably need an opener but they can’t afford him. Sunrisers are the ones who might take him away," Chopra said on his YouTube channel

The former Indian opener further suggested that Sam Curran and Cameron Green might turn out as the most expensive players from the auction ceremony as teams like Punjab Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad have big sums left in their purses.

“They have 9 slots available and INR 32 crore to spend, which is quite a lot of money. If they set their sights on someone, they will get that player more often than not. One of the big names among Curran, Green, etc. might go to Punjab and the other might go to Sunrisers. They can bid even till INR 15 crore so that they still have around 15 crore for the other eight players, which is a decent sum," he said.

Curran was the Player of the Tournament in the recently concluded T20 World Cup where he impressed many with his bowling, while Green also had a decent show with both bat and ball in T20Is this year.

FIFA World Cup 2022 Points Table | FIFA World Cup 2022 Schedule | FIFA World Cup 2022 Results | FIFA World Cup 2022 Golden Boot

The BCCI has revealed the full list of players who will go under the hammer for the IPL 2023 auctions in Kochi on December 23. Initially, a list of 991 players was revealed, out of which the franchisees trimmed it to 369 players. Later, the franchises requested for 36 more players which were added into the final list, making it 405 players, which will be presented at the IPL 2023 Auction.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here