KKR Pacer Sandeep Warrier & Wife Aarathy Pull Off Insane Workout Challenge

Kolkata Knight Riders’ pacer Sandeep Warrier left netizens amazed in the latest video he posted on his Instagram handle with wife Aarathy. The power couple pulled off a workout challenge of forming an international roller skater. In the caption, Warrier wrote ‘couple goals.’ He further said that the duo was making light work of this challenge.

In the video, the two began the task by fist-bumping each other. Next, Aarathy performed a variation of a bridge putting all her weight on her hands. The Indian pacer also performed the same variation but interlocked his legs close to Aarathy’s shoulders. Warrier then took off his hands from the ground. He held his wife’s legs for support, while Aarathy followed the suit. The couple resembled the letter T, which marked that they have been successful in completing the challenge. The power couple was extremely excited and raised their fists in celebration.

Aarathy has previously represented India at the World Roller Games.

Praising the efforts of the duo, Kolkata Knight Riders uploaded the same video on their official Twitter handle.

The Indian pacer, who is now on road to recovery, was one of the first cricketers who contracted the novel coronavirus inside the bio-bubble of the Indian Premier League 2021. Warrier did not play a single game in the season. And due to rising COVID infections in bio-bubble, the tournament was suspended. Warrier tested positive along with spinner Varun Chakravarthy. And later wicket-keeper Tim Seifert and Indian pacer Prasidh Krishna also tested positive for the virus.

Warrier had been a regular for India A and has scalped 186 wickets from 57 matches he has played. In domestic cricket, Warrier had switched from Kerala to Tamil Nadu. Earlier this year, he was a net bowler for the first two tests of Team India in its tour to England.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here