Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Live

FREEDOM TROPHY, 2019 1st Test, Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam, 02 - 06 Oct, 2019

1ST INN

India

502/7 (136.0)

India
v/s
South Africa
South Africa*

431 (131.2)

India lead by 310 runs, MIN. 25.1 Overs Left Today

fixtures

All matches

1st Test: IND VS SA

live
IND IND
SA SA

Visakhapatnam YSR

02 Oct, 201909:30 IST

2nd Test: IND VS SA

upcoming
IND IND
SA SA

Pune MCAS

10 Oct, 201909:30 IST

3rd Test: IND VS SA

upcoming
IND IND
SA SA

Ranchi

19 Oct, 201909:30 IST

Match 2: NED VS IRE

live
NED NED
IRE IRE

Kuala Lumpur KAO

05 Oct, 201915:30 IST

KKR rope in David Hussey, Kyle Mills as Chief Mentor and Bowling Coach

Mills, 40, ended his playing career in 2015 as New Zealand's second highest wicket-taker in ODIs with 240 wickets from 170 matches.

PTI |October 5, 2019, 2:53 PM IST
KKR rope in David Hussey, Kyle Mills as Chief Mentor and Bowling Coach

IPL side Kolkata Knight Riders on Saturday named Australian David Hussey as the chief mentor and former New Zealand pacer Kyle Mills as the team's new bowling coach.

Both Hussey and Mills will work under former New Zealand wicket-keeper batsman Brendon McCullum, who has been appointed as the head coach of KKR for the next IPL.

"It's great to welcome David Hussey and Kyle Mills to the Kolkata Knight Riders family. They bring a wealth of experience as professionals and are terrific individuals," KKR CEO and Managing Director Venky Mysore said in a statement.

"We are confident that their contribution as part of the think tank of KKR and to the KKR academy will be invaluable."

The 42-year-old Hussey, who has played over 300 T20 matches across franchise and international cricket, was part of the KKR team from 2008 to 2010 as a player.

Mills, 40, ended his playing career in 2015 as New Zealand's second highest wicket-taker in ODIs with 240 wickets from 170 matches.

david husseyIndian Premier LeagueiplKKRkolkata knight riderskyle mills

Related stories

Anil Kumble in Talks With KXIP For Head Coach Position: Report
Cricketnext Staff | October 2, 2019, 2:01 PM IST

Anil Kumble in Talks With KXIP For Head Coach Position: Report

IPL 2020 Auction to Take Place on December 19 in Kolkata: Report
Cricketnext Staff | October 1, 2019, 11:45 AM IST

IPL 2020 Auction to Take Place on December 19 in Kolkata: Report

RCB Name Shanker Basu as Strength & Conditioning Coach
Cricketnext Staff | September 19, 2019, 4:04 PM IST

RCB Name Shanker Basu as Strength & Conditioning Coach

Also Watch

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Thu, 10 October, 2019

SA v IND
Pune MCAS

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd Test Test | Sat, 19 October, 2019

SA v IND
Ranchi

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Sat, 05 Oct, 2019

SL v PAK
Lahore

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 3 T20 | Sun, 06 Oct, 2019

IRE v OMA
Kuala Lumpur KAO

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 4 T20 | Sun, 06 Oct, 2019

HK v NEP
Kuala Lumpur KAO

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 5 T20 | Mon, 07 Oct, 2019

NEP v NED
Kuala Lumpur KAO

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 6 T20 | Mon, 07 Oct, 2019

IRE v HK
Kuala Lumpur KAO

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Mon, 07 Oct, 2019

SL v PAK
Lahore

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 7 T20 | Wed, 09 Oct, 2019

NEP v IRE
Lahore

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 8 T20 | Wed, 09 Oct, 2019

NED v OMA
Lahore All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4027 115
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 4366 104
5 Australia 3270 99
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4720 262
4 India 8620 261
5 Australia 5471 261
see more