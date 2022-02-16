KKR Share a Happy Picture With Aryan Aand Suhana Khan After IPL Mega Auction

Kolkata Knight Riders, IPL champions in 2012 and 2014, were pretty happy with how the mega auction went for them ahead of the upcoming IPL 2022. The franchise entered the auction with a purse of Rs 48 crore and made some good bids to build a decent squad for the 15th edition.

One of the highlights of the auction was the presence of Aryan Khan and Suhana Khan on the KKR table. The two filled in the shoes of their father Shah Rukh Khan. Along with Aryan and Suhana, Juhi Chawla’s daughter Jahnvi Mehta was also at the two-day event.

Shah Rukh and Juhi are the co-owners of KKR but both the actors weren’t in attendance for the auction. After the completion of the two-day event in Bengaluru from February 12 to February 13, the official handle of KKR shared a happy picture of the team management.

In the snap, Suahan, Aryan and Jahnvi were all smiles as they posed with other members including the likes of coach Bharat Arun, scouting head Ar Srikkanth, Abhishek Nayar, and MD Venky Mysore. “It’s done and dusted in Bengaluru! Next up, Mission IPL 2022,” read the caption.

As far as the auction is concerned, the Knight Riders acquired the services of a total of 21 players by spending Rs 47.55 crore. The franchise was given a budget of Rs 90 crore and they gave up on 42 crore to retain four players including Andre Russell, Venkatesh Iyer, Varun Chakravarthy, and Sunil Narine.

Shreyas Iyer was the top buy for the team as they shelled out Rs 12.25 crore to acquire his services. Iyer can be a potential captain for the franchise as they let go of both their previous leaders Eoin Morgan and Dinesh Karthik.

Apart from Iyer, KKR invested a significant amount in signing back their players from the previous season. The Knight Riders successfully made the highest bid for their star players from the last season, Pat Cummins, Nitish Rana, and Shivam Mavi.

KKR squad for IPL 2022: Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Varun Chakravarthy, Nitish Rana, Pat Cummins, Shreyas Iyer, Shivam Mavi, Sheldon Jackson, Ajinkya Rahane, Rinku Singh, Anukul Roy, Rasikh Dar, Baba Indrajith, Chamika Karunaratne, Abhijeet Tomar, Pratham Singh, Ashok Sharma, Sam Billings, Alex Hales, Tim Southee, Ramesh Kumar, Mohammad Nabi, Umesh Yadav, Aman Khan

Special: Get the Live-Updating IPL 2022 Auction Tally | IPL Mega Auction Live Updates and Cricket Score here