You Have to Play Sensible Cricket, says Brian Lara over KKR's Poor Performance Against MI

Veteran cricketer Brian Lara has been taken aback at Kolkata Knight Riders’ approach in the middle-overs during their failed chase of a 153-run target against Mumbai Indians in Match 5 of Indian Premier League 2021 in Chennai on Tuesday. He said all KKR needed was a bit of “sensible cricket”. The former champions paid the price for some careless batting as their experienced players left them high and dry.

The start was good for KKR as they managed to get 103 for 3 on the score-board by the end of 13th over. They were almost in-line of bagging their second win in IPL 2021. With a well-set Nitish Rana and captain Eoin Morgan in the middle, KKR looked on course to complete the chase without any major hiccups.However, leg-spinner Rahul Chahar ran through the KKR batting order, removing both Nitish Rana and Eoin Morgan after he got Shubman Gill and Rahul Tripathi, who came in at No. 4. It was surprising to see Eoin Morgan trying to attack the in-form spinner who was getting a lot of purchase from the Chepauk wicket. Raha threw away his wicket while trying to step down and attack Chahar off the last delivery of his spell.

One more KKR left-hander, Shakib Al Hasan, fell to a spinner who turned the ball into him as he holed out at deep mid-wicket against Krunal Pandya. The two Mumbai Indian spinners picked up 5 wickets between them while conceding just 40 runs in 8 overs.

“Mumbai Indians won it because they had the right bowlers at the right time,” Brian Lara told Star Sports.

He further added, “You can’t be like ‘okay, we got a good start, let’s just steamroll this opposition’. You have got to play sensible cricket. You have got to see which bowlers are potent on this track and the spinners are. The leg-spinner getting left-handers out, that’s not normal. That’s supposed to be the right match-up for a batsman. But he got them all out because they played carelessly.”

Biran Lara credited Rohit Sharma and his men for sticking to their bowling plans and taking the game down to the wire, saying it would been a commendable effort from the 5-time champions even if they had lost the match towards the end.

“Even Rohit’s over. He bowled an over where he got an under-edge. They played smart cricket. If even they had lost at the end, they played the best they could. Credit must be given to Mumbai for going out there and putting that plan together and taking it right down to the end,” Lara added.

