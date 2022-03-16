KKR Team Preview IPL 2022 – Kolkata Knight Riders Bank on New Captain Shreyas Iyer

KKR Team Preview IPL 2022: If you are a KKR fan, then these must be exciting times for you. Your skipper is gone (read Eoin Morgan) despite having one of the most resilient campaigns not so long ago (not even six months). And now you are staring at one of the future stars of international cricket leading the charge. Interestingly, the core of the squad is very much intact: Venkatesh Iyer, Varun Chakravarthy, Nitish Rana, Andre Russell, Pat Cummins. Will these bunch of ‘loyal’ players deliver their best under a new 27-year-old who is returning to franchise cricket after a heart-wrenching shoulder injury? Shreyas Iyer must be wary not to repeat another Morgan (dry run with the bat), or else he can be sidelined too. T20 cricket is a beast!

Kolkata Knight Riders Final Squad, IPL Auction 2022: Full List of Players Bought by KKR

Strength: Unlike some of the new teams, KKR has a solid core which means this team won’t need off-field sessions just to gel together. The likes of Venkatesh Iyer, Varun Chakravarthy, Pat Cummins, Andre Russel have spent enough time together in UAE. Moreover, skipper Shreyas Iyer walks into the side with tremendous form. He accounted for three consecutive fifties against Sri Lanka recently. Besides, he is a pure captaincy material, leading Delhi Capitals to playoffs in 2019, and to a final in 2020. Moreover, in Chakravarthy and Narine they have two aggressive spinners who will make it count on Indian pitches.

Weakness: It’s the batting. In a league like IPL, the lack of young Indian talents is a blindspot. Except for Shreyas Iyer and Nitish Rana, the middle order lacks substance. Names like Rinku Singh, Abhijeet Tomar and Pratham Singh doesn’t inspire confidence at all. If we look at the top, Alex Hales would have been a really good bet, replacing him with not-so-effective Aaron Finch may not be the ideal deal here. Also, the presence of Test specialists like Ajnkya Rahane, who was bought very late on auction day, is a testament to the fact that he might spend his nights on the bench. Umesh Yadav brings nothing but mentorship on board. Senior foreign players Tim Southee and Mohammed Nabi are no longer in their prime. With only four foreigners available, it’s hard to imagine where these stalwarts will fit in.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) IPL 2022 Full Schedule: Date, Time, Venue, Fixtures of All Matches

Strongest Playing XI for KKR: Aaron Finch, Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana, Shreyas Iyer (captain), Sheldon Jackson (keeper), Anukul Roy, Andre Russell (overseas), Sunil Narine(overseas), Varun Chakravarthy, Shivam Mavi, Pat Cummins (overseas)

KKR Full Schedule :

Date Fixture Time (In IST) Venue March 26 Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders 7.30 PM Wankhede Stadium March 30 Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders 7.30 PM DY Patil Stadium April 1 Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings 7.30 PM Wankhede Stadium April 6 Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians 7.30 PM MCA Stadium, Pune April 10 Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals 3.30 PM Brabourne – CCI April 15 Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders 7.30 PM Brabourne – CCI April 18 Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders 7.30 PM Brabourne – CCI April 23 Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans 3.30 PM DY Patil Stadium April 28 Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders 7.30 PM Wankhede Stadium May 2 Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals 7.30 PM Wankhede Stadium May 7 Lucknow Super Giants vs Kolkata Knight Riders 7.30 PM MCA Stadium, Pune May 9 Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders 7.30 PM DY Patil Stadium May 14 Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad 7.30 PM MCA Stadium, Pune May 18 Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants 7.30 PM DY Patil Stadium

Full squad: Andre Russell, Varun Chakravarthy, Venkatesh Iyer, Sunil Narine, Shreyas Iyer, Pat Cummins, Nitish Rana, Shivam Mavi, Sheldon Jackson, Ajinkya Rahane, Rinku Singh, Anukul Roy, Rasikh Dar, Chamika Karunaratne, Baba Indrajith, Ashok Sharma, Pratham Singh, Abhijeet Tomar, Sam Billings, Aaron Finch, Ramesh Kumar, Mohammed Nabi, Aman Khan, Umesh Yadav.

