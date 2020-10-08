IPL 2020: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings - Highest Run Scorers and Leading Wicket Takers From Both Sides

Kolkata Knight Riders are now placed at the third spot on the point table with six points, while CSK are at the fifth position with four points.

Kolkata Knight Riders outperformed Chennai Super Kings in the 21st match of IPL 2020 by 10 runs. It was Kolkata’s third win of IPL 2020 in five games. They are now placed at the third spot on the point table with six points, while CSK are at the fifth position with four points.

Dinesh Karthik, skipper of Kolkata Knight Riders, won the toss and elected to bat. In yesterday’s game, Rahul Tripathi, who came to open the innings with Shubman Gill, created buzz with his excellent batting performance. While Gill just scored 11 runs, Tripathi stayed on the crease for long, smashing 81 runs in 51 balls. Apart from Tripathi, no other batsmen contributed much with the bat with all of them scoring below 20. With the help of his superb innings, Kolkata managed to put up 167 on the scoreboard.

When Chennai Super Kings came to chase the total, their openers Shane Watson and Faf du Plessis gave them a good start. But du Plessis got out at the score of 17. The two had single-handedly won the match for their side against Kings XI Punjab. After du Plessis returned to the pavilion, Watson and Ambati Rayudu tried to stitch a partnership and they got successful to an extent. However, Watson gave away his wicket after scoring 50 off 40 balls and Rayudu was sent to the dug-out at the score of 30.

Then, MS Dhoni also got out early after making just 11 runs in 12 balls. Sam Curran tried to hit some big shots, but he gave away his wicket at 17. The onus of winning the game for CSK was on the shoulders of Kedar Jadhav and Ravindra Jadeja. Jadhav, however, just managed to score seven runs off 12 balls. Jadeja, on the other hand, hit 21 runs in eight balls. Their innings ended on 157. CSK supporters blamed Jadhav for CSK’s loss because of his slow batting.

Highest run scorer for Kolkata Knight Riders

Rahul Tripathi scored 81 off 51 balls at a strike rate of 158.82. He smashed eight boundaries and three sixes.

Highest wicket-taker for Kolkata Knight Riders

Shivam Mavi, Varun Chakravarthy, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Sunil Narine and Andre Russell picked one wicket each. The best economy among them was of Chakravarthy and Nagarkoti. Their economy was of seven. Chakravarthy conceded 28 runs in four overs, while Nagarkoti gave 21 runs in three overs.

Highest run scorer for Chennai Super Kings

Shane Watson made 50 off 40 balls at a strike rate of 125. He hit six fours and one six.

Highest wicket-taker for Chennai Super Kings

Dwayne Bravo was the leading wicket-taker for CSK. He clinched three wickets, conceding 37 runs in four overs. His economy was 9.25.