KKR v RR IPL 2020: Dinesh Karthik Pulls off A Sensational Diving Catch, Fans in Awe of 'Game-changer' Karthik as he Surpasses MS Dhoni

Dinesh Karthik -- who got out for a first ball-duck -- made up for the disappointment with a sensational effort behind the stumps.

Kolkata Knight Riders put their best foot forward when it mattered the most winning their last league by a big 60-run margin against Rajasthan Royals to keep their IPL 2020 playoff qualification chances alive. Leading from the front was skipper Eoin Morgan with a 35-ball 68-run knock with the bat and Pat Cummins, the league's most expensive player, with a personal IPL best of 4/34 - three of them inside the Powerplay overs. Andre Russell made a telling impact with the bat, while Dinesh Karthik -- who got out for a first ball-duck -- made up for the disappointment with a sensational effort behind the stumps.

IPL 2020 FULL COVERAGE | IPL 2020 SCHEDULE | IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE | IPL 2020 ORANGE CAP | IPL 2020 PURPLE CAP

Karthik claimed four catches - one of which reminiscent of his famous 2007 catch at first slip off Graeme Smith in India's first-ever T20I. After being hit for 19 runs his first over Cummins made a strong comeback to remove Robin Uthappa and Stokes. Stokes went for a big heave with Cummins bowling around the wicket and the edge flew to Karthik who dove full-length to his left to hold on to the tough chance. The wicket was a Game-changer for KKR, as RR slumped never recovered from the blow chasing 192 to win and keep their playoff chances alive. Twitter was abuzz after Karthik's superlative effort. During the match, Karthik also surpassed MS Dhoni as the wicketkeeper with most dismissals in IPL with 110, to Dhoni's 109.

Here's that catch from Karthik:

Here's how Twitter reacted to Karthik Effort

This is some grab from Dinesh Karthik. #IPL2020 pic.twitter.com/8XdmoX5fBQ — Anurag Patra 🇮🇳 (@anuragpatra_) November 2, 2020

Dinesh Karthik's catch stole the show!!! #KKRvRR — Viraj Asher (@VirajAsher) November 1, 2020

Dinesh Karthik Best IPL 2020 Catch other Wicket keepers 😅👇 pic.twitter.com/bHpPJf6YTC — ViKAS Kushwaha (@VikasALBD) November 1, 2020

Dinesh Karthik Aaj Ka One Handed Catch 👇 pic.twitter.com/5VIgCX7hgp — ViKAS Kushwaha (@VikasALBD) November 1, 2020

Dinesh Karthik Aaj Ka One Handed Catch 👇 pic.twitter.com/5VIgCX7hgp — ViKAS Kushwaha (@VikasALBD) November 1, 2020

Dinesh Karthik ultimate catch turned the match. Super sir @DKSportsbook @CctvGuider — cctv-guider (@CctvGuider) November 1, 2020

Urge to compare every best thing happened to cricketer with dhoni just to prove dhoni is not the best one . So desperate haters. Excellent catch by Dinesh Karthik 🔥🔥👍 #Dhoni #KKRvRR — Checkmate Bitch (@RipZeroZero7) November 1, 2020

"Catches win Matches" Glowing starGlowing starGlowing star Has to be one of the finest catch of IPL 2020. What a catch from Dinesh Karthik. @CctvGuider — cctv-guider (@CctvGuider) November 1, 2020

KKR v RR IPL 2020: Dinesh Karthik Pulls off A Sensational Diving Catch, Fans laud 'Gamechanger' Karthik as he Surpasses MS Dhoni