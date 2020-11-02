KKR v RR IPL 2020: Dinesh Karthik Pulls off A Sensational Diving Catch, Fans in Awe of 'Game-changer' Karthik as he Surpasses MS Dhoni

T20 CARNIVAL

Dinesh Karthik -- who got out for a first ball-duck -- made up for the disappointment with a sensational effort behind the stumps.

Kolkata Knight Riders put their best foot forward when it mattered the most winning their last league by a big 60-run margin against Rajasthan Royals to keep their IPL 2020 playoff qualification chances alive. Leading from the front was skipper Eoin Morgan with a 35-ball 68-run knock with the bat and Pat Cummins, the league's most expensive player, with a personal IPL best of 4/34 - three of them inside the Powerplay overs. Andre Russell made a telling impact with the bat, while Dinesh Karthik -- who got out for a first ball-duck -- made up for the disappointment with a sensational effort behind the stumps.

Karthik claimed four catches -  one of which reminiscent of his famous 2007 catch at first slip off Graeme Smith in India's first-ever T20I. After being hit for 19 runs his first over Cummins made a strong comeback to remove  Robin Uthappa and Stokes. Stokes went for a big heave with Cummins bowling around the wicket and the edge flew to Karthik who dove full-length to his left to hold on to the tough chance. The wicket was a Game-changer for KKR, as RR slumped never recovered from the blow chasing 192 to win and keep their playoff chances alive. Twitter was abuzz after Karthik's superlative effort. During the match, Karthik also surpassed MS Dhoni as the wicketkeeper with most dismissals in IPL with 110, to Dhoni's 109.

Here's that catch from Karthik:

Here's how Twitter reacted to Karthik Effort

KKR v RR IPL 2020: Dinesh Karthik Pulls off A Sensational Diving Catch, Fans laud 'Gamechanger' Karthik as he Surpasses MS Dhoni

