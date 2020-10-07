- Match 20 - 6 Oct, TueMatch Ended193/4(20.0) RR 9.65
KKR vs CSK Dream11 Predictions, IPL 2020, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips
KKR vs CSK Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / KKR vs CSK Dream11 Best Picks / KKR vs CSK Dream11 Captain / KKR vs CSK Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips /Online Cricket Tips and more
- Trending Desk
- Updated: October 7, 2020, 8:24 AM IST
It will be a blockbuster when two former champions – Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings – will clash in the Match 21 of the IPL 2020. Both the teams have 4 points with two wins each, however, CSK has played 5 matches, one more than the KKR so far.
After losing 3 consecutive matches in the season, CSK bounced back by posting a perfect 10-wicket victory against Kings XI Punjab. They would intend to build on it going forward. Meanwhile, KKR lost their last match against Delhi Capitals as their bowlers let them down, conceding 228 runs. It was almost impossible to chase that and KKR fell 18 runs short. A win would take their points tally equal to that of MI and RCB.
October 7 – 07:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi
IPL 2020 KKR vs CSK Dream11 team for Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings
IPL 2020 KKR vs CSK Dream11 team for Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings captain: MS Dhoni
IPL 2020 KKR vs CSK Dream11 team for Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings vice-captain: Ravindra Jadeja
IPL 2020 KKR vs CSK Dream11 team for Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings wicketkeeper: MS Dhoni
IPL 2020 KKR vs CSK Dream11 team for Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings batsmen: Faf du Plessis, Nitish Rana, Ambati Rayudu
IPL 2020 KKR vs CSK Dream11 team for Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings all-rounders: Andre Russell, Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Sunil Narine
IPL 2020 KKR vs CSK Dream11 team for Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings bowlers: Shivam Mavi, Kuldeep Yadav, Kamlesh Nagarkoti
