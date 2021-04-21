- Match 15 - 21 Apr, WedMatch Ended220/3(20.0) RR 11
KKR vs CSK Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable Playing XIs For Today's IPL 2021, Match 15 in Mumbai April 21 7:30 PM IST
Check here KKR vs CSK Dream11 Team Predictions And Hints For Today's IPL 2021 Match. Also check the schedule of Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings
- Trending Desk
- Updated: April 21, 2021, 12:38 PM IST
KKR vs CSK Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions For Today’s Match no. 15 between Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings: In the 15th match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021, the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will face three time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Wednesday, April 21, at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.
KKR lost two of the three games in Chennai, including the last encounter against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by 38 runs. They will now go to Mumbai for their next couple of games. Meanwhile, CSK secured their first victory of the IPL 2021, beating Punjab Kings (PBKS) by six wickets in Mumbai.
With two valuable points up for grabs, KKR will fight for it and would want to shed their losing streak, whereas CSK would want to continue winning momentum going into the match.The second double header of the tournament KKR vs CSK IPL 2021 match is scheduled to start at 7:30 PM IST.
KKR vs CSK Live Streaming
All matches of the IPL 2021 series will be telecasted live on Star Sports Network. Cricket enthusiasts can also live stream it on Disney+ Hotstar.
KKR vs CSK Match Details
The match will be played on Tuesday, April 21 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The game will begin at 7:30 PM IST.
KKR vs CSK Dream11 Team Prediction
Captain: Eoin Morgan
Vice-captain: MS Dhoni
Wicketkeeper: MS Dhoni
Batsmen: Shubman Gill, Eoin Morgan, Suresh Raina,Faf du Plessis
All-rounders: Ravindra Jadeja, Andre Russell
Bowlers: Deepak Chahar, Varun Chakravarthy, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur
KKR vs CSK Probable XIs
Kolkata: Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi, Eoin Morgan (C), Shakib Al Hasan, Dinesh Karthik (WK), Andre Russell, Pat Cummins, Varun Chakravarthy, Harbhajan Singh/Sunil Narine, Prasidh Krishna
Chennai: Faf du Plessis, Robin Uthapa, Ambati Rayudu, Suresh Raina, Sam Curran, MS Dhoni (C, WK), Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar, Lungi Ngidi, Shardul Thakur
