KKR vs CSK IPL 2021 Match 15 at Wankhede Stadium: Playing XI, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report, Head to Head, Toss, Squads For Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings
Check live score and match updates of KKR vs CSK IPL 2021 Match 15 on News18 Sports. Check Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings Predicted Playing 11s Live IPL 2021 Streaming, IPL 2021 Live Score, Toss Timing, Fantasy Tips, Pitch Report, Mumbai Weather Forecast
- Trending Desk
- Updated: April 21, 2021, 12:50 PM IST
KKR vs CSK IPL 2021 Playing XI, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report, Head to Head, Toss, Squads: In another exciting battle of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) cross swords on Wednesday, April 21, at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Eoin Morgan-led KKR will be low on confidence after their side fell short by 38 runs against Virat Kohli-led RCB on Sunday. They will now head to Mumbai to test their fortunes against a resurgent CSK in the second double header of the tournament. On the other hand, MS Dhoni-led CSK after losing the season opener, trumped Punjab Kings (PBKS) by six wickets in a low scoring match in Mumbai on Friday.
KKR vs CSK Weather Forecast
The weather is unlikely to play spoilsport in the game between KKR and CSK in Mumbai as there is no probability of precipitation. Just like the previous games played at the stadium, the weather is expected to be hot and humid with a maximum temperature of 31°c and a minimum temperature of 27°c.
KKR vs CSK Pitch Report
The track at the Wankhede has definitely proved to be a bit tricky for the team batting second. But the last game played here between Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings showed big scores can be achieved. While batsmen are expected to get big runs, the recent trend suggests that there’s plenty on offer for bowlers. Anything over 185 is a competitive score at the venue.
KKR vs CSK Head-to-Head
Overall Head-to-Head: (25 matches – KKR 9 | CSK 15)
The two sides have met 25 times in the IPL, with CSK have won 15 while KKR have won 9 and one match was without any result.
Recent Head-to-Head: (Last 5 matches)
CSK won by 6 wickets
CSK won by 7 wickets
CSK won by 5 runs
CSK won by 5 wickets
KKR won by 6 wickets
KKR vs CSK Fantasy Tips
Captain: Eoin Morgan
Vice-captain: MS Dhoni
Wicketkeeper: MS Dhoni
Batsmen: Shubman Gill, Eoin Morgan, Suresh Raina,Faf du Plessis
All-rounders: Ravindra Jadeja, Andre Russell
Bowlers: Deepak Chahar, Varun Chakravarthy, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur
KKR vs CSK Probable XIs
Kolkata: Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi, Eoin Morgan (C), Shakib Al Hasan, Dinesh Karthik (WK), Andre Russell, Pat Cummins, Varun Chakravarthy, Harbhajan Singh/Sunil Narine, Prasidh Krishna
Chennai: Faf du Plessis, Robin Uthapa, Ambati Rayudu, Suresh Raina, Sam Curran, MS Dhoni (C, WK), Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar, Lungi Ngidi, Shardul Thakur
