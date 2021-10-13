KKR vs DC Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s IPL 2021 Match 59 between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals:

Delhi Capitals (DC) will take on Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in IPL 2021 Qualifier 2 at the Sharjah International Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on October 13, 2021, (Wednesday). Both these sides have been good all season and while, KKR are on a hot run, Delhi Capitals have been consistent right through and both the sides have beaten each other once this season.

Delhi Capitals need to rise together as a batting unit. Their openers have been solid, but this match could well be the game when they need to put together a solid stand upfront. Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant found form and they have to keep up this momentum.

For Kolkata Knight Riders, the top four in Shubman Gill, Venkatesh Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, and Nitish Rana have been consistent and they have to bat deep into the innings, but finishing remains a concern for the side.

KKR vs DC Telecast

The Star Sports Networks has the broadcasting rights for today’s Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Capitals match in India.

KKR vs DC Live Streaming

The match between KKR vs DC is available to be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV as well.

KKR vs DC Match Details

The KKR vs DC match of the IPL 2021 will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on Wednesday, October 13, at 07:30 PM IST.

KKR vs DC Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Prithvi Shaw

Vice-Captain: Varun Chakaravarthy

Suggested Playing XI for KKR vs DC Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Rishabh Pant

Batters: Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana, Prithvi Shaw, Shreyas Iyer

All-rounders: Shakib Al Hasan, Axar Patel

Bowlers: Shivam Mavi, Varun Chakaravarthy, Avesh Khan, Anrich Nortje

KKR vs DC Probable XIs:

Kolkata Knight Riders: Shubman Gill, Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi, Eoin Morgan (c), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Shakib Al Hasan, Sunil Narine, Lockie Ferguson, Shivam Mavi, Varun Chakaravarthy

Delhi Capitals: Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Shreyas Iyer, Shimron Hetmyer, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Tom Curran/ Marcus Stoinis, Avesh Khan, Anrich Nortje

