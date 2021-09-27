KKR vs DC Dream11 Prediction And Full Players List For IPL 2021: Check Team Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals, September 28, Sharjah, 3:30 PM IST Tuesday

KKR vs DC Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s IPL 2021 Match between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals: In the 41st match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021, Eoin Morgan-led Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will be up against Rishabh Pant’s Delhi Capitals (DC) on Tuesday, September 28, at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah. The match between Kolkata and Delhi will kick off at 3:30 pm (IST) and it will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network.

Delhi Capitals are coming into this game after hammering Sanju Samson’s Rajasthan Royals (RR) by 33 over the weekend and they will look to continue their winning march against KKR.

On the other hand, the KKR squad will head into this encounter on the back of a heartbreaking loss to Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Sunday.

Ahead of the 41st match of IPL, which will be played between Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Capitals, here is everything you need to know:

KKR vs DC Telecast

The match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Capitals will be broadcast live on Star Sports Networks - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, and Star Sports 3, and Star Sports 3 HD channels in India.

KKR vs DC Live Streaming

The match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Capitals is available to be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV as well.

KKR vs DC Match Details

The KKR vs DC match of the IPL 2021 will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah on Tuesday, September 28, at 03:30 PM IST.

KKR vs DC Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Shikhar Dhawan

Vice-Captain: Prithvi Shaw

Suggested Playing XI for KKR vs DC Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeeper: Rishabh Pant

Batters: Shubman Gill, Venkatesh Iyer, Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw

All-rounders: Andre Russell, Axar Patel

Bowlers: Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Avesh Khan, Prasidh Krishna

KKR vs DC Probable XIs

Kolkata Knight Riders Predicted Playing XI: Shubman Gill, Venkatesh Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, Eoin Morgan (c), Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Lockie Ferguson, Varun Chakravarthy, Prasidh Krishna

Delhi Capitals Predicted Playing: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Avesh Khan

