KOL vs DC Dream11 Team Prediction: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today's IPL 2022 KKR vs DC match, April 10, Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai, 03:30 pm IST

KKR vs DC Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s IPL 2022 match 19 between Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Capitals: Delhi Capitals (DC) had a resounding start to their Indian Premier League (IPL) campaign as they went past Mumbai Indians (MI) in their tournament opener by four wickets and 10 balls to spare. However, thereafter, they lost two games on a trot to slip to the seventh spot on the IPL points table. To make the matters worse for them, they are set to take on table topper Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in their next fixture, a side which is led by their former skipper Shreyas Iyer.

The game between Kolkata and Delhi is scheduled to take place at the Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai, on Sunday.

The Rishabh Pant-led side will head into this fixture after a six-wicket loss to Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). Meanwhile, Kolkata recorded a five-wicket victory over Mumbai Indians in their last game on Wednesday.

Here is all you need to know about today’s IPL match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Capitals:

KKR vs DC Telecast

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting right for Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals match.

KKR vs DC Live Streaming

The match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Capitals is available to be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

KKR vs DC Match Details

The KKR vs DC match will be played at the Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai on Sunday, April 10, at 03:30 pm IST.

KKR vs DC Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: David Warner

Vice-Captain: Pat Cummins

Suggested Playing XI for KKR vs DC Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeeper: Rishabh Pant

Batsmen: Shreyas Iyer, David Warner, Prithvi Shaw

All-rounders: Venkatesh Iyer, Andre Russell, Axar Patel

Bowlers: Pat Cummins, Varun Chakravarthy, Shardul Thakur, Anrich Nortje

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Delhi Capitals (DC) Possible Staring XI:

Kolkata Knight Riders Predicted Starting XI: Ajinkya Rahane, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer (c), Sam Billings (wk), Nitish Rana, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Pat Cummins, Umesh Yadav, Rasikh Salam, Varun Chakravarthy

Delhi Capitals Predicted Starting XI: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Rovman Powell, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Sarfaraz Khan, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Anrich Nortje

