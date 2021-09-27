KKR vs DC Head to Head Record in IPL 2021: All You Need to Know

Consolidating their spot in the top four will be Kolkata Knight Riders’ (KKR) agenda when they will square off against Delhi Capitals (DC) in the 41st match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 on Tuesday at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

KKR are currently placed at the 4th spot in the IPL table with eight points from ten games. They are coming into this game after losing to Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by two wickets and they will look to go back to winning ways.

On the other hand, the Rishabh Pant-led outfit will hope to reclaim the numero uno spot on the table by collecting all two points against Kolkata.

So far, Delhi have played 10 games this season and have won eight of those encounters.

KKR and DC top scorer in IPL 2021:

Rahul Tripathi leads Kolkata Knight Riders’ batting chart this season with 306 runs from ten games at an average of 38.25.

Veteran India opener Shikhar Dhawan is the leading run-getter for Delhi Capitals. He also tops IPL’s batting chart with 430 runs in ten games.

KKR vs DC head to head:

Kolkata have face Delhi on 29 occasions in over 14 seasons of IPL with KKR winning 14 of those encounters. Delhi Capitals have also won 14 games while one match had no result.

KKR vs DC Previous game

The last time Kolkata faced Delhi, DC defeated them by eight wickets at the Dubai International Cricket stadium.

Last five results:

Delhi defeated Kolkata by eight wickets

Delhi defeated Kolkata by seven wickets

Kolkata defeated Delhi by 59 runs

Delhi defeated Kolkata by 18 runs

Delhi defeated Kolkata by eight wickets

KKR vs DC telecast and live-streaming

The 41st match of IPL between Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Capitals will be broadcasted on Star Sports Networks - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, and Star Sports 3, and Star Sports 3 HD. The live-streaming of the KKR vs DC match is available on Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV platforms.

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals Probable Line-up:

Kolkata Knight Riders: Shubman Gill, Venkatesh Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, Eoin Morgan (c), Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Lockie Ferguson, Varun Chakravarthy, Prasidh Krishna

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Avesh Khan

