KKR vs DC Live Cricket Streaming, IPL 2021: When and Where to Watch Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals Online And on TV in India

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will lock horns with Delhi Capitals on Tuesday, September 28 in the 41st match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. The match between Kolkata and Delhi will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium and will take off at 03:30 pm (IST).

Delhi Capitals will head into this game to reclaim the top spot in the IPL points. At present, they are placed at the second spot, behind Chennai Super Kings (CSK), with 16 points from ten games. The momentum is also with Delhi as they hammered Rajasthan Royals (RR) by 33 runs in their previous game.

On the other hand, Eoin Morgan’s KKR are having a decent run. The Kolkata-based outfit will look to consolidate their spot in the top four by collecting all two-point from this fixture.

Ahead of the 41st match of IPL between Kolkata and Delhi; here is everything you need to know:

When will the IPL match between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals start?

The match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Capitals will be played on Tuesday, September 28 at 03:30 pm IST.

Where will the match between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals be played?

The match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Capitals will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah.

Where to watch the IPL match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Capitals?

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for today’s IPL match between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals match?

The live stream of today’s IPL match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Capitals is available on Disney + Hotstar.

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals Probable Line-up

Kolkata Knight Riders Predicted Playing XI: Shubman Gill, Venkatesh Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, Eoin Morgan (c), Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Lockie Ferguson, Varun Chakravarthy, Prasidh Krishna

Delhi Capitals Predicted Playing: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Avesh Khan

