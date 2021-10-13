KKR vs DC Live Streaming, IPL 2021 Match 59: When and Where to Watch Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals Streaming Online

A consistent Delhi Capitals will take on red-hot Kolkata Knight Riders in the second qualifier on Wednesday, October 13. DC are eyeing their maiden IPL title, but they lost their last qualifier against Chennai Super Kings in the final over. KKR, on the other hand, brushed aside Royal Challengers Bangalore in the eliminator and this will be a clash between two sides looking to face CSK in the final.

KKR were superb in their last match against RCB and their spinners spun a web on a sluggish Sharjah pitch. Sunil Narine was the difference in the match and he would once again hold the key against Delhi Capitals.

For DC, the batters need to step up and be more consistent and much will depend on Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer, and Prithvi Shaw.

Ahead of today’s IPL match between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals; here is everything you need to know:

The match between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals will be played on Wednesday, October 13, at 07:30 PM IST.

Where will the match between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals be played?

The match between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah.

Where to watch the IPL match between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals?

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for today’s IPL match between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals match?

The live stream of today’s IPL match between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals is available on Disney + Hotstar.

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals Probable Line-up:

Kolkata Knight Riders Predicted Playing XI: Shubman Gill, Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi, Eoin Morgan (c), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Shakib Al Hasan, Sunil Narine, Lockie Ferguson, Shivam Mavi, Varun Chakaravarthy

Delhi Capitals Predicted Playing XI: Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Rishabh Pant (c & wk),Shreyas Iyer, Shimron Hetmyer, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Tom Curran/ Marcus Stoinis, Avesh Khan, Anrich Nortje

