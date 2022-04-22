KKR vs GT Dream11 Team Prediction: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today's IPL 2022 KKR vs GT match, April 23, DY Patil Stadium, 03:30 PM IST

KKR vs GT Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s IPL 2022 match 35 between Kolkata Knight Riders and Gujarat Titans: Kolkata Knight Riders will be hoping for redemption as they will take on Gujarat Titans in the afternoon match on Saturday, April 23, at the DY Patil Stadium. Kolkata Knight Riders are struggling in the league following a good performance.

There was a time in IPL 2022 when KKR had won three out of their first four matches. However, the team has witnessed a decline in its performance and they are now on a three-match losing streak. They are languishing in seventh place with three wins and four losses. They were outshined by Rajasthan Royals in their last game by seven runs as they failed to chase the target of 218 runs.

Speaking of Gujarat Titans, they have a balanced squad and are doing quite well in the competition. Gujarat Titans are occupying the top spot in the points table with five wins and one loss. GT are currently on a two-match winning streak as they defeated Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings by 37 runs and three wickets.

Ahead of the match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Gujarat Titans, here is everything you need to know:

KKR vs GT Telecast

Star Sports Network will broadcast the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans fixture in India.

KKR vs GT Live Streaming

The match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Gujarat Titans is available to be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

KKR vs GT Match Details

The KKR vs GT match will be played at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday, April 23, at 03:30 PM IST.

KKR vs GT Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Shubman Gill

Vice-Captain: Shreyas Iyer

Suggested Playing XI for KKR vs GT Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeeper: Wriddhiman Saha

Batsmen: Shreyas Iyer, Shubman Gill, David Miller

All-rounders: Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Hardik Pandya, Venkatesh Iyer

Bowlers: Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Rashid Khan

KKR vs GT Probable XIs:

Kolkata Knight Riders: Shreyas Iyer (C), Nitish Rana, Aaron Finch, Andre Russell, Venkatesh Iyer, Sunil Narine, Shivam Mavi, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, Sheldon Jackson (WK), Pat Cummins

Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha (WK), Shubman Gill, Vijay Shankar, Hardik Pandya(C), David Miller, Rashid Khan, Lockie Ferguson, Yash Dayal, Mohammed Shami, Abhinav Manohar, Rahul Tewatia

