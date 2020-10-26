KKR vs KXIP Dream11 Predictions, IPL 2020, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Kings XI Punjab: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

KKR vs KXIP Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / KKR vs KXIP Dream11 Best Picks / KKR vs KXIP Dream11 Captain / KKR vs KXIP Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips /Online Cricket Tips and more

As the IPL 2020 move towards its conclusion, the league matches are getting interesting at every step, making fans excited about their favourite teams proceeding to the playoffs. In a similar hope, Kings XI Punjab will take on Kolkata Knight Riders in a mid-table IPL clash here on Monday, October 26. Kolkata have surprised everyone with their game this season, occupying fourth spot on the points table with 12 points. Punjab, on the other hand, are placed a rank lower at fifth spot with 10 points from five games in 11 outings.

The Monday match will be an important one for both the teams, as Punjab’s win would push them to the top 4, while KKR’s victory would help it reach the top 3 club, making their chances to clear playoffs better.

Looking at their performance so far, KXIP is definitely the hero here, with an unexpected winning streak after losing five matches in the row. The team took over Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore and has not looked back ever since. They have also claimed victory over the top 2 teams of the tournament — Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals. Their batting line-up is strong with players like skipper KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal. Chris Gayle has added an extra support to the team.

KKR, on the other hand, recently took over Delhi Capitals and must be rejoicing the glory of their victory. Their eight-wicket loss to Royal Challengers Bangalore changed things for KKR, who reversed the game in the next match they played. Nitish Rana’s 81 runs in an effort to form a 115-run partnership with Sunil Narine (64) proved helpful for the team..

KKR vs KXIP IPL 2020, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Kings XI Punjab Live Streaming

All matches of Indian Premier League IPL 2020 can be watched on Star Sports 1 HD/SD, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD/SD channels and online live stream on Disney+ Hotstar.

KKR vs KXIP IPL 2020, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Kings XI Punjab: Live Score / Scorecard

KKR vs KXIP IPL 2020, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Kings XI Punjab: Match Details

October 26 – 7:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

IPL 2020 KKR vs KXIP Dream11 team for Kolkata Knight Riders vs Kings XI Punjab

IPL 2020 KKR vs KXIP Dream11 team for Kolkata Knight Riders vs Kings XI Punjab captain: KL Rahul

IPL 2020 KKR vs KXIP Dream11 team for Kolkata Knight Riders vs Kings XI Punjab vice-captain: Nitish Rana

IPL 2020 KKR vs KXIP Dream11 team for Kolkata Knight Riders vs Kings XI Punjab wicketkeeper: KL Rahul, Nicholas Pooran

IPL 2020 KKR vs KXIP Dream11 team for Kolkata Knight Riders vs Kings XI Punjab batsmen: Rahul Tripathi, Nitish Rana, Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal

IPL 2020 KKR vs KXIP Dream11 team for Kolkata Knight Riders vs Kings XI Punjab all-rounders: Sunil Narine, Glenn Maxwell

IPL 2020 KKR vs KXIP Dream11 team for Kolkata Knight Riders vs Kings XI Punjab: Murugan Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Varun Chakravarthy

KKR vs KXIP IPL 2020, Kings XI Punjab playing 11 against Kolkata Knight Riders: KL Rahul (C/WK), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran, Glenn Maxwell, Deepak Hooda, Chris Jordan/James Neesham, Ravi Bishnoi, Murugan Ashwin, Mohammed Shami and Arshdeep Singh

KKR vs KXIP IPL 2020, Kolkata Knight Riders playing 11 against Kings XI Punjab: Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi, Eoin Morgan (c), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Sunil Narine, Pat Cummins, Lockie Ferguson, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Prasidh Krishna, Varun Chakravarthy