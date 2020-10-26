KKR vs KXIP, IPL 2020, Match 46: Sharjah Weather Forecast and Pitch Report for Kolkata Knight Riders vs Kings XI Punjab

KKR vs KXIP, IPL 2020, Match 46, Sharjah Weather Forecast and Pitch Report: Punjab will be trying to win this game to remain relevant in IPL 2020. They have won five of the 11 games they have played.

Kings XI Punjab, under the leadership of KL Rahul, have emerged as a strong team in the second half of league matches. KXIP have won their last four games in IPL 2020. They did not start in the tournament on an encouraging note as they lost six of their seven matches. Then, they made a strong comeback, winning all their games from the eighth match. Now, they stand at the fifth position on the points table with 10 points. They have played 11 matches so far in IPL 2020, out of which, they have registered wins in five. Fine form of Rahul and Chris Gayle is a relief for Punjab as they still stand a chance to qualify for the next stage.

On the other hand, Kolkata Knight Riders are in the top four in the standings. The Eoin Morgan-led side is at the fourth spot with 12 points. They have won two of their last four games, losing the remaining two. KKR are struggling with the problem of lack of strong batting line-up. Their batsmen have not shown consistency as of now. In their 10th game against RCB, KKR only scored 84 at the loss of eight wickets. On the other hand, their bowlers have performed well in almost every game as of now in IPL 2020. The future of KKR in IPL 2020 depends on their batsmen. If they manage to show consistency, then KKR will be a strong contender for the trophy.

It is to be seen how weather and pitch will work for both the teams in the upcoming match.

KKR vs KXIP weather report

The temperature today in Sharjah is around 33 degree Celsius. Wind speed will be about 21 kmph and humidity is expected to be around 39 per cent. There is no forecast of rain. Dew can play a role in the second innings of the game.

KKR vs KXIP pitch report

Of late, fast bowlers have enjoyed early swing offered by the pitch. In the initial overs, bowlers are expected to get support from the wicket, but once batsmen understand the movement of the ball, they will able to play their natural game.

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Kings XI Punjab 2020 Live Streaming/Telecast Details

WHAT: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Kings XI Punjab IPL 2020 Match 46

WHEN: October 26 at 7.30pm IST

WHERE: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

TELECAST: Star Sports 1 HD/SD, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD/SD channels

LIVE STREAMING: Disney+ Hotstar