KKR vs MI Dream11 Predictions, IPL 2020, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will face defending champions Mumbai Indians (IPL) in their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 season opener on Wednesday, September 23. The IPL 2020 Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians fixture will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi. Rohit Sharma-led MI, who had a disappointing start to their campaign, will be looking to bounce back and prove their mettle on the field. They have won nine of last 10 encounters against KKR.

On the other hand, Dinesh Karthik-led Kolkata side will be eye to announce their arrival in style.

Speaking at the virtual press conference, Karthik said, "They (Mumbai Indians) have a team of world-class players; they are a strong lineup and the number of IPL titles they have won shows that. It's good that we are playing Mumbai early in the tournament. Every year is a different year. I am sure it will be a great game tomorrow.”

Meanwhile, Trent Boult is gearing up to face the Andre Russel challenge. Speaking about the destructive batsman, Boult said, “He is one of the most destructive batsmen in the game at the moment, and therein lies the challenge”.

The IPL 2020 Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians match will be kick off at 7:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST)

All matches of Indian Premier League IPL 2020 can be watched on Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar app.

September 23 - 07:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at Dubai Sports City Stadium, Dubai

KKR vs MI Indian Premier League IPL 2020, Kolkata Knight Riders playing 11 against Mumbai Indians: Sunil Narine, Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan, Dinesh Karthik (C & WK), Andre Russell, Siddhesh Lad, Pat Cummins, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna and Shivam Mavi/Kamlesh Nagarkoti

KKR vs MI Indian Premier League IPL 2020, Mumbai Indians playing 11 against Kolkata Knight Riders: Quinton de Kock (WK), Rohit Sharma (C), Suryakumar Yadav, Saurabh Tiwary, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, James Pattinson, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult.