KKR vs MI Dream11 Team Prediction: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today's IPL 2022 KKR vs MI match, April 6, Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune, 07:30 IST

KKR vs MI Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s IPL 2022 match 14 between Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians: Shreyas Iyer-led Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will look to continue their winning streak when they take on Mumbai Indians at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune, on April 6 at 07:30 pm.

KKR are currently placed second on the points table with 2 wins from 3 games. They come to this match after defeating Punjab Kings by 6 wickets. On the other hand, Mumbai Indians would be looking for their first win of the IPL. They lost both their games to Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals respectively and are at 8th on the points table.

IPL FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP

Ahead of the match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians; here is everything you need to know:

KKR vs MI Telecast

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting right for Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians match.

Advertisement

KKR vs MI Live Streaming

The match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians is available to be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

KKR vs MI Match Details

The KKR vs MI match will be played at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune on Wednesday, April 6, at 07:30 PM IST.

KKR vs MI Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Ishan Kishan

Vice-Captain: Umesh Yadav

Suggested Playing XI for KKR vs MI Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Ishan Kishan, Sam Billings

Batsmen: Shreyas Iyer, Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Ajinkya Rahane

All-rounders: Andre Russell, Kieron Pollard

Bowlers: Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Tymal Mills

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians Possible Staring XI:

Kolkata Knight Riders Predicted Starting Line-up: Ajinkya Rahane, Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana, Shreyas Iyer(c), Sam Billings(w), Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Tim Southee, Umesh Yadav, Shivam Mavi, Varun Chakaravarthy

Mumbai Indians Predicted Starting Line-up: Ishan Kishan (wk), Rohit Sharma (c), Suryakumar Yadav, Anmolpreet Singh, Kieron Pollard, Tim David, Daniel Sams, Murugan Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Tymal Mills, Basil Thampi

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here