KKR vs MI, IPL 2020 Match 5 Predicted XIs: Playing XI for Indian Premier League 2020 Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians

Mumbai Indians will be trying to rectify their mistakes made in the last game against Chennai Super Kings and win their next fixture of the IPL 2020 against Kolkata Knight Riders. The KKR vs MI match will be played at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi, on September 23. This is the fifth match of the tournament and KKR will begin at 7.30 pm.

Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians have gone head to head with each other in 25 games. Out of which, Mumbai Indians have outperformed Kolkata Knight Riders in 19 matches. However, last time, when the two team took on each other in Abu Dhabi in 2014, Kolkata Knight Riders registered a 41-run win.

Mumbai Indians have won the IPL trophy four times, while Kolkata Knight Riders have bagged the title twice. In the upcoming game, Dinesh Karthik-led Kolkata Knight Riders will be trying to start the tournament on a positive note by defeating the defending champions.

On the other hand, Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians will be doing their best to register their first win of the season after being outperformed by MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings. In the last game, CSK got the better of MI by five wickets.

Mumbai Indians’ batting line-up includes Rohit Sharma, Quinton de Kock, Saurabh Tiwary and Hardik Pandya. They have Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah and James Pattinson in a powerful bowling attack.

Kolkata Knight Riders have Eoin Morgan, Dinesh Karthik and Andre Russell to deliver performance from bat. Their bowling is supported by Sunil Narine, Pat Cummins and Kuldeep Yadav.

Mumbai Indians probable XI: Rohit Sharma, Quinton de Kock, Suryakumar Yadav, Saurabh Tiwary, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, James Pattinson, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah

Kolkata Knight Riders probable XI: Sunil Narine, Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan, Dinesh Karthik, Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Shivam Mavi, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Pat Cummins, Kuldeep Yadav