IPL 2020 Live Score, KKR vs MI Today's Match at Abu Dhabi: Kolkata, Mumbai Looking for First Points, Toss at 7pm IST

  • 17:19 (IST)

    Hello and welcome to the live coverage for the match between the Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians in Abu Dhabi. KKR are the last team to get their campaign underway while Mumbai lost their first game against Chennai on the opening night. Lots at stake here so get set for an exciting contest.

18:17 (IST)

Head-to-Head: (25 matches- MI 19 | KKR 6)

MI has dominated KKR with a 76% win percentage against their arch-rivals. It is highly commendable for MI to boast of such a record against a powerhouse like KKR who have also won the title twice.

18:15 (IST)

She sure loves her sports, football or cricket she finds time! 

18:11 (IST)

McCullum further said the team may find themselves at home as the conditions look similar to that of Eden Gardens with the wickets aiding seam movements. "I think the conditions are probably a little similar to Eden Gardens. If you look at the first few games and the totals, I think pitches in the UAE have not been utilised that last few months. They have quite a fresh tinge to them," he said.

18:07 (IST)

Another big letdown for KKR last season was Kuldeep Yadav's wobbly performance as the left-arm wrist spinner just got four wickets from nine matches and was dropped. McCullum however backed Yadav and said the Yadav is determined to be the "chief" Indian spinner again. "He has been challenged a little bit, but I can tell you he has come back stronger, he looks incredibly fit at the moment," he said of Kuldeep who was smashed for 26 runs in an over by RCB batsman Moeen Ali last season. Naturally, in any cricketer's career, you are going to go through periods where you hit peak performances and then times when you are challenged slightly, that's the nature of top level. Other teams start to do more research on you, and question you in certain ways with your own skill," the former Kiwi captain said.

17:59 (IST)

Karthik admitted that he has the 'problem of plenty' to pick the XI from a revamped Kolkata Knight Riders squad. "One of the tough points for KKR at this point of time is picking the right XI. A lot of guys have put their hands up and are ready for selection. It's going to be an interesting one and a tough one but that's a good sign."

17:52 (IST)

Here's look at some numbers ahead of the big clash! 

17:45 (IST)

KKR skipper Dinesh Karthik is optimistic that talented Shubman Gill will exceed all expectations in the current IPL edition. Gill got limited opportunity to showcase his skills in the last edition as his batting position was constantly fiddled but this time KKR coach Brendon McCullum has already given the opener's slot to the 21-year-old. "Shubman is a quality player. There is a lot of expectation from him around the world, I'm sure he will exceed all expectations and I'm really confident about that," Karthik said in a virtual interaction ahead of clash against Mumbai Indians. In Gill and Sunil Narine, KKR have got the perfect opening combination, he said. "No complicated batting by Sunil Narine makes it easy for us. It's a very unique opening pair."

17:28 (IST)

Defending champions Mumbai Indians did not have the start they would have fancied for IPL 2020 against Chennai Super Kings and will now look to get back to winning ways against Kolkata Knight Riders, who play their first game of the tournament on September 23 in Abu Dhabi. The availability of England's World Cup winning captain Eoin Morgan and Tom Banton, and Australia's Pat Cummins definitely bolsters the KKR squad while Mumbai need their Indian contingent in the batting line-up to support openers Rohit Sharma and Quinton de Kock.

17:26 (IST)

Plenty of support for KKR

17:19 (IST)

Preview: Defending champions Mumbai Indians did not have the start they would have fancied for IPL 2020 against Chennai Super Kings and will now look to get back to winning ways against Kolkata Knight Riders, who play their first game of the tournament on September 23 in Abu Dhabi. The availability of England's World Cup winning captain Eoin Morgan and Tom Banton, and Australia's Pat Cummins definitely bolsters the KKR squad while Mumbai need their Indian contingent in the batting line-up to support openers Rohit Sharma and Quinton de Kock. Without Sri Lanka's Lasith Malinga, the bowling is a lot less scarier adding that little bit more pressure on the batting to deliver. A surprise pick for them was Saurabh Tiwary at number 4 in place of Ishan Kishan. A move which worked as Tiwari scored 42 off 31 balls at a strike rate of over 135. However, the bigger focus and concern will be around Hardik Pandya who wasn’t the most comfortable on the opening day after returning from a long injury layoff. An injury to their star all-rounder is the last thing Mumbai will want.

The vastly experienced Mumbai think tank will not only need the bowlers to be more effective against a big hitting Kolkata lineup but also hope the ground fielding is back to their usually high standards. For Kolkata, who are playing their first game, Dinesh Karthik has a plethora of talent to pick from. Young Shubman Gill along with an in-form Sunil Narine are likely to be followed by Nitish Rana, Andre Russell, Eoin Morgan and Karthik, making up a very formidable line-up. Undoubtedly, the expensive Pat Cummins will lead the attack meaning Lockie Ferguson and America’s first cricketer at the IPL Ali Khan will have to wait their turn. India’s Kuldeep Yadav is also likely to get the nod and as are youngsters Shivam Mavi and Kamlesh Nagarkoti.

Karthik and KKR have made it clear that after the unpleasant season in 2019 and they are going to look to fire on all cylinders from the word go, which is potentially dangerous for most opponents. The two-time champions are the last to play their first game and will be eager. Will that eagerness or over-eagerness hurt Karthik and KKR or will Mumbai continue to stick to their tradition of being slow starters?

WHAT: IPL 2020, Match 5

WHEN: September 23, 7:30PM IST

WHERE: Abu Dhabi

TELECAST: Star Sports Network

LIVE STREAMING: Disney + Hotstar

Predicted XI

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) - Shubman Gill, Sunil Narine, Nitish Rana, Andre Russell, Eoin Morgan, Dinesh Karthik(c & wk), Pat Cummins, Shivam Mavi, Kuldeep Yadav, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Prasidh Krishna

Mumbai Indians (MI) - Quinton de Kock(wk), Rohit Sharma(c), Suryakumar Yadav, Saurabh Tiwary, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Rahul Chahar, James Pattinson, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah

Squads:

KKR: Dinesh Karthik (c), Andre Russell, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Kuldeep Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Nitish Rana, Prasidh Krishna, Rinku Singh, Sandeep Warrier, Shivam Mavi, Shubman Gill, Siddhesh Lad, Sunil Narine, Chris Green, Eoin Morgan, M Siddharth, Nikhil Naik, Pat Cummins, Rahul Tripathi, Tom Banton, Varun Chakravarthy.

MI: Rohit Sharma (captain), Sherfane Rutherford, Suryakumar Yadav, Anmolpreet Singh, Chris Lynn, Saurabh Tiwary, Ishan Kishan, Quinton de Kock (wicket-keeper), Aditya Tare, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Anukul Roy, Dhawal Kulkarni, Jaspreet Bumrah, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Mohsin Khan, Prince Balwant Rai Singh, Digvijay Deshmukh, Jayant Yadav, Nathan Coulter-Nile, James Pattinson

