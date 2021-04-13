T20 CARNIVAL

IPL 2021
IPL 2021, KKR vs MI HIGHLIGHTS: As it Happened

IPL 2021, Highlights, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians (KKR vs MI): Mumbai Indians make an improbable comeback to beat Kolkata by 10 runs.

Mumbai vs Kolkata (t20)

CONCLUDED

MUM vs KOL Cricket Scorecard (t20)

Match 5 t20, MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai, 13 April, 2021

Mumbai

152/10

(20.0) RR 7.6

Mumbai Rohit Sharma (C)
Mumbai beat Kolkata by 10 runs
Kolkata Eoin Morgan (C)

Kolkata

142/7

(20.0) RR 7.1

Highlights

Live Blog

Auto Refresh
23:30 (IST)

That was some performance by Mumbai Indians bowlers there. No one gave them a chance even at the halfway stage of KKR’s run chase. Then suddenly MI bowlers, led by Rahul Chahar not only choked the run flow but also kept on picking wickets at regular intervals. Chasing 153, KKR could only score 142/7. Looks like the two-time defending champions are back after their customary defeat.

23:18 (IST)

KKR vs MI IPL 2021 live score, KKR 142-7 at the end of 20 overs: It's all over, Mumbai Indians have scripted an improbable victory. OR let us just say Kolkata Knight Riders have snatched defeat from the jaws of victory 

23:15 (IST)

KKR vs MI IPL 2021 live score, KKR 140-7 after 19.4 overs: WICKET! Another wicket for Trent Boult. This time cleans up Pat Cummins.

23:13 (IST)

KKR vs MI IPL 2021 live score, KKR 140-6 after 19.3 overs: WICKET! Trent Boult picks up Andre Russell's wicket. Now KKR need 13 runs in 3 balls

23:12 (IST)

KKR vs MI IPL 2021 live score, KKR 138-5 after 19 overs: KKR need 15 runs of the last over. That is some turnaround by Mumbai Indians in this match.

23:01 (IST)

KKR vs MI IPL 2021 live score, KKR 131-5 after 17 overs: JAsprit Bumrah is brought back for his third over and he concedes 8 runs from it. He has not looked at his best tonight so far.

22:59 (IST)

KKR vs MI IPL 2021 live score, KKR 123-5 after 16 overs: Good spell for Mumbai continue as Krunal Pandya now picks up Shakib Al Hasan/s wicket. He gets out to a nothing ball as lobs it straight to deep square. KKR are now suddenly 5 down, they were 72/1 at one stage.

22:52 (IST)

KKR vs MI IPL 2021 live score, KKR 122-5 after 15.2 overs: WICKET! Krunal Pandya strikes for Mumbai now. Shakib Al Hasan gifts his wicket. Hw lofted straight to deep square.

22:50 (IST)

KKR vs MI IPL 2021 live score, KKR 122-4 after 15 overs: Looks like Kolkata Knight Riders are on a suicide mission. Now half the side is back in the pavilion. They were 72/1 now they are 122/4.

22:47 (IST)

KKR vs MI IPL 2021 live score, KKR 122-4 after 15 overs: What a way to end his spell! Rahul Chahar picks up dangerous Nitish Rana's wicket in his very last delivery of the night.

22:42 (IST)

KKR vs MI IPL 2021 live score, KKR 113-3 after 14 overs: Rohit Sharma comes onto bowl himself this time. However, he twisted his ankle even before he bowled his first ball. after some assistance, he did complete his over and conceded 9 runs. 

22:36 (IST)

Rohit Sharma thinks of coming onto bowl himself, however, twists his ankle during his run-up. He looks okay though now.

22:34 (IST)

KKR vs MI IPL 2021 live score, KKR 103-2 after 12.5 overs: WICKET! Now Eoin Morgan departs for Kolkata Knight Riders. Rahul Chahar with another wicket.

22:31 (IST)

KKR vs MI IPL 2021 live score, KKR 103-2 after 12.3 overs: Back to back fifty for Nitish Rana in IPL 2021

22:29 (IST)

KKR vs MI IPL 2021 live score, KKR 97-2 after 12 overs: Rohit Sharma who is looking for wickets introduced his strike bowler Jasprit Bumrah but he fails to make an impact this time. He concedes 12 runs.

22:26 (IST)

KKR vs MI IPL 2021 live score, KKR 85-2 after 11 overs: Another good over for Rahul Chahar, another good over for Mumbai Indians. This time he removed Rahul Tripathi was played a blinder against Sunrisers Hyderabad. He gave away just 4 runs in his second over.

22:23 (IST)

KKR vs MI IPL 2021 live score, KKR 84-2 after 10.3 overs: WICKET! Rahul Chahar strikes again for Mumbai Indians, now dismisses Rahul Tripathi

22:20 (IST)

KKR vs MI IPL 2021 live score, KKR 81-1 after 10 overs: At the halfway mark, Kolkata Knight Riders are 81/1, Eoin Morgan's men need 72 runs in 60 balls. Nitish Rana and Dinesh Karthik in the middle for them. They should be happy with their performance so far.

22:16 (IST)

KKR vs MI IPL 2021 live score, KKR 73-1 after 9 overs: Rahul Chahar gives Mumbai Indians the breakthrough in his very first over of the night but concedes 11 runs.

22:12 (IST)

KKR vs MI IPL 2021 live score, KKR 72-1 after 8.5 overs: WICKET! Rahul Chahar gives Mumbai Indians the breakthrough. Picks up Shubman Gill's wicket.

Preview

Despite losing their first match in the IPL 2021 to Royal Challengers Bangalore, Mumbai Indians face a problem of plenty.

Their regular opener Quinton de Kock, who had to sit out of the tournament opener against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) as he was serving his quarantine on arrival from South Africa, was back at training on Sunday and will feature in the second match against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Tuesday.

It means that Chris Lynn, who was MI’s top-scorer in the loss against RCB on April 9, may have to warm the bench as the Proteas wicketkeeper-batsman will likely face the new ball with skipper Rohit Sharma.

“Quinton de Kock is out of his quarantine. He did a practice session yesterday (on Sunday) with the team looking forward to the season. Yes, he will be available for tomorrow’s game,” said MI director of cricketing operations, Zaheer Khan.

“It is a good headache to have. To be lucky and be fortunate to have such a squad where people are waiting for opportunities and pushing each other,” Zaheer added.

MI’s power-packed middle and lower batting failed against some inspired and intelligent bowling from Harshal Patel. But their power-hitting unit comprising the Pandya brothers and Kieron Pollard among others batting are too good to fail as a whole twice in a row.

Containing them will be a big challenge for Kolkata Knight Riders who on Sunday scored a close but impressive win over SunRisers Hyderabad.

With their spin bowlers, who they relied on last season, not proving effective in Sunday’s game, MI’s batting could worry Eoin Morgan’s side.

Pat Cummins, who came in as second change, will again hold key for the KKR bowling unit.

An interesting contest will be between Nitish Rana, who top-scored for KKR with 80 (off 56 balls) against SunRisers’ strong bowling unit, and Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult.

While Boult is accurate, Bumrah’s pace and bounce can be hot to handle.

KKR will also like their new purchase, the seasoned Harbhajan Singh, bowl more than one over in the IPL 2021.

Squads:

KKR: Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Tim Seifert (wicketkeeper), Rahul Tripathi, Rinku Singh, Dinesh Karthik (wicketkeeper), Eoin Morgan (captain), Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Varun CV, Kuldeep Yadav, Pat Cummins, Lockie Ferguson, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Shivam Mavi, Sandeep Warrier, Prasidh Krishna, Shakib Al Hasan, Sheldon Jackson, Vaibhav Arora, Karun Nair, Harbhajan Singh, Ben Cutting, Venkatesh Iyer, Pawan Negi.

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (captain), Adam Milne, Aditya Tare, Anmolpreet Singh, Anukul Roy, Arjun Tendulkar, Chris Lynn, Dhawal Kulkarni, Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan (wicketkeeper), James Neesham, Jasprit Bumrah, Jayant Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Marco Jansen, Mohsin Khan, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Piyush Chawla, Quinton De Kock (wicketkeeper), Rahul Chahar, Saurabh Tiwary, Suryakumar Yadav, Trent Boult, Yudhvir Singh.

