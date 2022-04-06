CricketNext

Live Score Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2022 Latest Updates: Rohit Sharma's MI in Search of Desperate Win Against KKR

Live Score Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2022 Latest Updates: Rohit Sharma's MI in Search of Desperate Win Against KKR

Live Score KKR vs MI IPL 2022 Latest Updates: Here you can follow live updates of Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indian Indian Premier League Match Ball by Ball commentary from Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune.

News18.com | April 06, 2022, 18:28 IST
KKR vs MI Live Cricket Score IPL 2022 Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians Latest Updates

Live Score KKR vs MI IPL 2022 Updates: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2022 match 14 from Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune. In-form KKR will look to continue their winning momentum against rusty Mumbai Indians who have lost their first two matches of the season. The five-time champions have always been a slow starter in every season of IPL and pick up after

Apr 06, 2022 18:28 IST

Apr 06, 2022 18:19 IST

  • Average first innings score at MCA Stadium – 170.6
  • Teams winning batting first at MCA Stadium – 39.1%
  • Teams winning chasing at MCA Stadium – 60.9 %
Apr 06, 2022 18:01 IST

Apr 06, 2022 18:01 IST

Apr 06, 2022 17:53 IST

  • KKR won by 7 wickets
  • Mumbai won by 10 runs
  • Mumbai won by 8 wickets
  • Mumbai won by 49 runs
  • Mumbai won by 9 wickets
Apr 06, 2022 17:43 IST

Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders have played in 29 matches so far with Mumbai Indians ahead with staggering 22 wins while Kolkata has only seven wins. In the last five games played between the two sides, the Mumbai Indians have dominated winning four of them. However, KKR won the last game played between the two

Apr 06, 2022 17:32 IST

Kolkata Knight Riders Predicted XI: Ajinkya Rahane, Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana, Shreyas Iyer(c), Sam Billings(w), Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Pat Cummins, Umesh Yadav, Shivam Mavi, Varun Chakaravarthy

Mumbai Indians Predicted XI: Ishan Kishan (wk), Rohit Sharma (c), Suryakumar Yadav, Anmolpreet Singh, Kieron Pollard, Tim David, Daniel Sams, Murugan Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Tymal Mills, Basil Thampi

Apr 06, 2022 17:11 IST

Hello and welcome to our live blog of the Indian Premier League match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians from Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune.

Read more

the first few games but this time with the addition of two new teams, they have to turn things around soon otherwise it will be too late for them.

MI captain Rohit Sharma will seek improvements on multiple fronts to effect a turnaround when they face KKR, who come into the game after beating Punjab Kings by six wickets.

IPL FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP

For MI, pacer Basil Thampi and spinner Murugan Ashwin have proved to be weak-links as they yielded 73 runs in 3 overs during RR’s innings and the duo will need to produce a better show on Wednesday.

In fact, Australian seamer Daniel Sams too went for runs and remained wicketless in the last two matches. The trio will have to quickly recover from their forgettable outing against RR and bowl in the right areas if they have to contain the KKR batters.

For Kolkata, the biggest asset is star all-rounder Andre Russell coming back to form. His six-hitting prowess was on display against Punjab Kings and he would be keen to continue from where he left.

But their top-order, comprising Ajinkya Rahane and Venkatesh Iyer, faltered against Punjab and the duo would want to give the side a good start.

Skipper Shreyas Iyer has been getting starts, but a big score is due. Ditto for Sam Billings. Nitish Rana too has been far from his best and needs to go all guns blazing.

Full Squads

Kolkata Knight Riders: Aaron Finch, Abhijeet Tomar, Ajinkya Rahane, Baba Indrajith, Nitish Rana, Pratham Singh, Rinku Singh, Shreyas Iyer, Ashok Sharma, Pat Cummins, Rasikh Dar, Shivam Mavi, Tim Southee, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, Aman Khan, Andre Russell, Anukul Roy, Chamika Karunaratne, Mohammed Nabi, Ramesh Kumar, Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Sam Billings, Sheldon Jackson

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Anmolpreet Singh, Rahul Buddhi, Ramandeep Singh, SuryakumarYadav, Tilak Verma, Tim David, Arjun Tendulkar, Basil Thampi, Hrithik Shokeen, Jasprit Bumrah, Jaydev Unadkat, Jofra Archer, Mayank Markande, Murugan Ashwin, Riley Meredith, Tymal Mills, Arshad Khan, Daniel Sams, Dewald Brevis, Fabian Allen, Kieron Pollard, Sanjay Yadav, Aryan Juyal and Ishan Kishan

