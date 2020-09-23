KKR vs MI IPL 2020 Match Day Live Updates: Mumbai Look to Get Back to Winning Ways

KKR vs MI IPL 2020 Match Day Live Updates: Hello and welcome to Match Day 4 of IPL 2020 and on the menu today we have Kolkata Knight Riders opening their season against Mumbai Indians who are coming off a loss to Chennai Super Kings in the first match. The availability of England's World Cup winning captain Eoin Morgan and Tom Banton, and Australia's Pat Cummins definitely bolsters the KKR squad while Mumbai need their Indian contingent in the batting line-up to support openers Rohit Sharma and Quinton de Kock.

Defending champions Mumbai Indians did not have the start they would have fancied for IPL 2020 against Chennai Super Kings and will now look to get back to winning ways against Kolkata Knight Riders, who play their first game of the tournament on September 23 in Abu Dhabi.

IPL COVERAGE | IPL SCHEDULE | IPL POINTS TABLE

The availability of England's World Cup winning captain Eoin Morgan and Tom Banton, and Australia's Pat Cummins definitely bolsters the KKR squad while Mumbai need their Indian contingent in the batting line-up to support openers Rohit Sharma and Quinton de Kock.

Without Sri Lanka's Lasith Malinga, the bowling is a lot less scarier adding that little bit more pressure on the batting to deliver.

A surprise pick for them was Saurabh Tiwary at number 4 in place of Ishan Kishan. A move which worked as Tiwari scored 42 off 31 balls at a strike rate of over 135.

However, the bigger focus and concern will be around Hardik Pandya who wasn’t the most comfortable on the opening day after returning from a long injury layoff. An injury to their star all-rounder is the last thing Mumbai will want.

The vastly experienced Mumbai think tank will not only need the bowlers to be more effective against a big hitting Kolkata lineup but also hope the ground fielding is back to their usually high standards.

For Kolkata, who are playing their first game, Dinesh Karthik has a plethora of talent to pick from. Young Shubman Gill along with an in-form Sunil Narine are likely to be followed by Nitish Rana, Andre Russell, Eoin Morgan and Karthik, making up a very formidable line-up.

Undoubtedly, the expensive Pat Cummins will lead the attack meaning Lockie Ferguson and America’s first cricketer at the IPL Ali Khan will have to wait their turn.

India’s Kuldeep Yadav is also likely to get the nod and as are youngsters Shivam Mavi and Kamlesh Nagarkoti.

Karthik and KKR have made it clear that after the unpleasant season in 2019 and they are going to look to fire on all cylinders from the word go, which is potentially dangerous for most opponents.

The two-time champions are the last to play their first game and will be eager. Will that eagerness or over-eagerness hurt Karthik and KKR or will Mumbai continue to stick to their tradition of being slow starters?