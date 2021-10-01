KKR vs PBKS Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s IPL 2021 Match 44 between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings: Kolkata Knight Riders will meet Punjab Kings in match 45 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 on Friday, October 1, at Dubai International Stadium. KKR come into this game riding on a wave of momentum as they beat Delhi Capitals by three wickets.

The Eoin Morgan side will be riding on the winning momentum when they step on the ground. KL Rahul-led Punjab Kings come into this match on the heels of an emphatic win against the Mumbai Indians. For them, the batting has been the biggest disappointment and they need to shore up their options in the middle order.

PBKS bowling, on the other hand, have served them well as Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Shami & Nathan Ellis have been good with the ball while Harpreet Brar and Ravi Bishnoi have been decent.

KKR, on the other hand, also seem to have all their bases covered as far as spinners are concerned. Sunil Narine and Varun Chakravarthy have controlled the pace beautifully in the middle overs.

KKR vs PBKS Telecast

The Star Sports Networks has the broadcasting rights for today’s Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings match in India.

KKR vs PBKS Live Streaming

The match between KKR vs PBKS is available to be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV as well.

KKR vs PBKS Match Details

The KKR vs PBKS match of the IPL 2021 will be played at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai on Friday, October 1, at 07:30 PM IST.

KKR vs PBKS Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Chris Gayle

Vice-Captain: Sunil Narine

Suggested Playing XI for KKR vs PBKS Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: KL Rahul, Dinesh Karthik

Batters: Shubman Gill, Venkatesh Iyer, Chris Gayle, Aiden Markram

All-rounders: Sunil Narine

Bowlers: Varun Chakravarthy, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Shami, Ravi Bishnoi

KKR vs PBKS Probable XIs:

Kolkata Knight Riders: Shubman Gill, Venkatesh Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, Eoin Morgan (c), Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Sunil Narine, Lockie Ferguson, Tim Southee, Varun Chakravarthy, Prasidh Krishna

Punjab Kings: Lokesh Rahul (c) (wk), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Deepak Hooda, Harpreet Brar, Nathan Ellis, Mohammed Shami, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh

