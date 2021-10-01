KKR vs PBKS Head to Head record in IPL 2021: All You Need to Know: Nothing seems to be going right for Punjab Kings at this moment. Their batting has lost all its momentum and barring Aiden Markram in the middle order, none of the other batters have strung together consistent scores. For them, KL Rahul and Deepak Hooda need to stand up and make their presence felt if they have to mount a challenge to Kolkata Knight Riders. Punjab’s bowling, however, has been good and consistent and they need help from their batting order. Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Shami, and Ravi Bishnoi have shown their mettle in the previous matches.

KKR, on the other hand, have been a completely new unit in this phase. Their top order has fired and their bowlers seem to have covered all the bases for all conditions.

As far as the numbers are concerned, KKR spinner Sunil Narine has picked up the 30 wickets against PBKS in the IPL and he has been in good form this season as well.

KKR have dominated their matches against Punjab Kings. The two sides have locked horns on 28 occasions and KKR have won 19 while PBKS have won 9 matches. In their last encounter which was in the India-leg of IPL 2021 Kolkata Knight Riders beat Punjab Kings by 5 wickets in Ahmedabad.

Last five results:

Kolkata Knight Riders won by 5 wickets

Kings XI Punjab won by 8 wickets

Kolkata Knight Riders won by 2 runs

Kolkata Knight Riders won by 7 wickets

Kolkata Knight Riders won by 28 runs

KKR vs PBKS telecast and live-streaming

Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3, and Star Sports 3 HD channels will broadcast the match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings. Fans can watch the live streaming of the match online on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

KKR vs PBKS Probable XIs:

Kolkata Knight Riders: Shubman Gill, Venkatesh Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, Eoin Morgan (c), Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Sunil Narine, Lockie Ferguson, Tim Southee, Varun Chakravarthy, Prasidh Krishna

Punjab Kings: Lokesh Rahul (c) (wk), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Deepak Hooda, Harpreet Brar, Nathan Ellis, Mohammed Shami, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh

