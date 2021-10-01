KKR vs PBKS Live Streaming, IPL 2021 Match 45: When and Where to Watch Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings Live Streaming Online: Kolkata Knight Riders will take on Punjab Kings in Dubai on Friday. Both these sides are locked in midtable and they need to win their matches as even a single win or loss could play a pivotal part in their qualification scenarios. The last time these sides met, KKR defeated PBKS.

KKR started their campaign of the UAE-leg on a dominant note and find themselves in the fourth spot on the points table. They registered brilliant wins over Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians, but lost to MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings.

Punjab Kings, led by KL Rahul, enter this match on the back of a loss against the Mumbai Indians. They will eye t turn the table of fortune when they face KKR on Thursday. In the UAE-leg of IPL 2021 so far, Punjab has only managed to win just one out of the three games.

Ahead of today’s IPL match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings; here is everything you need to know:

When will the IPL match between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings start?

The match between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings will be played on Friday, October 1 at 07:30 pm IST.

Where will the match between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings be played?

The match between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings will be played at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai.

Where to watch the IPL match between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings?

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for today’s IPL match between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings match?

The live stream of today’s IPL match between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings is available on Disney + Hotstar.

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings Probable Line-up:

Kolkata Knight Riders Predicted Playing XI: Shubman Gill, Venkatesh Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, Eoin Morgan (c), Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Sunil Narine, Lockie Ferguson, Tim Southee, Varun Chakravarthy, Prasidh Krishna

Punjab Kings Predicted Playing XI: Lokesh Rahul (c) (wk), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Deepak Hooda, Harpreet Brar, Nathan Ellis, Mohammed Shami, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh

