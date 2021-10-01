KKR vs PBKS Predicted XI For IPL 2021, Match 45: Who Will Replace Chris Gayle in Punjab Kings' Team?

Another high-octane match is in store for the cricket fans on Friday when Kolkata Knight Riders take on Punjab Kings in Dubbai. Having won three out of the four games played, Eoin Motgan’s Kolkata Knight Riders find themselves on the fourth position in the points table with 10 points to their name. Meanwhile, with 8 points from 11 matches, KL Rahul and his team are currently occupying the 6th spot in the points table.

The last match before the double-headers is going to be the battle between two young Indian sensations, KKR’s Venkatesh Iyer’s and Punjab Kings’ Ravi Bishnoi. Knights all-rounder Venkatesh has caught everyone’s attention with his fearless strokeplay against genuine pace but Bishnoi’s wrist spin has troubled the best in the business during the last two editions.

After their loss to Mumbai Indians, KL Rahul had pointed out his team’s inability to handle pressure, “It is what it is, we haven’t been able to handle the pressure. We’ll learn more if we play more together as a team. We need to be positive," And the stylish right hand batter would be hoping for a good response after the criticism. However, the PBKS side were dealt a huge blow just a day before the match as Chris Gayle decided to leave the IPL bubble citing bubble fatigue. This would force the PBKS think tank back to the drawing board as they try to fill his space in the playing XI

Their faltering batting line-up will be up against the likes of Sunil Narine and Varun Chakravarthy on a slow track and these eight overs could go a long way in deciding the fate of the match.

It has all ben going well for Eoin Morgan and his team since the resumption of IPL 2021 season in UAE with all three departments chipping in when required but they would sweat on Lockie Ferguson’s fitness ahead of the clash as he has been one of the important cogs in the wheel.

KKR vs PBKS Probable Playing XIs

Kolkata Knight Riders: Venkatesh Iyer, Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Eoin Morgan (C),Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik (WK), Andre Russell/Tim Southee, Sunil Narine, Sandeep Warrier, Varun Chakravarthy, Lockie Ferguson.

Punjab Kings: KL Rahul (C & WK), Mayank Agarwal, Mandeep Singh, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Deepak Hooda, Harpreet Brar, Nathan Ellis, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh.

