KKR vs PBKS Predicted XIs, IPL 2022: How Kolkata Knight Riders And Punjab Kings Could Line up Against Each Other

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) were handed their first defeat in the Indian Premier League season on Wednesday at a tacky track of DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai. And, it would be interesting to see whether they will continue with the same tactics on Friday when they face a high-flying Punjab Kings at the Wankhede.

Though, it should not come as a surprise if KKR batters decide to go swinging from the first ball in their next fixture too as the outfit is known for its swashbuckling batting.

Both KKR and PBKS played their last game against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). While Kolkata were defeated by three wickets in a low-scoring thriller, Punjab prevailed by five wickets in a high-scoring affair.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Punjab Kings (RCB) Possible XIs

Kolkata Knight Riders Probable Line-up: Ajinkya Rahane, Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana, Shreyas Iyer (c), Sam Billings, Sheldon Jackson (wk), Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Tim Southee, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy

Punjab Kings Probable Line-up: Mayank Agarwal (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Bhanuka Rajapaksa (wk), Shahrukh Khan, Odean Smith, Raj Bawa, Arshdeep Singh, Harpreet Brar, Sandeep Sharma, Rahul Chahar

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings full squads

Kolkata Knight Riders squad for IPL 2022: Ajinkya Rahane, Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana, Shreyas Iyer (c), Sam Billings, Sheldon Jackson (wk), Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Tim Southee, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, Shivam Mavi, Mohammad Nabi, Chamika Karunaratne, Baba Indrajith, Rinku Singh, Anukul Roy, Pratham Singh, Abhijeet Tomar, Rasikh Salam, Aman Hakim Khan, Ashok Sharma, Ramesh Kumar

Punjab Kings squad for IPL 2022: Mayank Agarwal (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Bhanuka Rajapaksa (wk), Shahrukh Khan, Odean Smith, Raj Bawa, Arshdeep Singh, Harpreet Brar, Sandeep Sharma, Rahul Chahar, Prabhsimran Singh, Rishi Dhawan, Benny Howell, Ishan Porel, Nathan Ellis, Baltej Singh, Writtick Chatterjee, Jitesh Sharma, Prerak Mankad, Atharva Taide, Vaibhav Arora, Ansh Patel

