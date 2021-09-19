KKR vs RCB Dream11 Team Prediction: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs for IPL 2021 Match, September 20, Sheikh Zayed Stadium, 7:30 PM IST

KKR vs RCB Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s IPL 2021 Match 31 between Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore: Royal Challengers Bangalore kickstart their campaign in the second leg of the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) with a match against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). The contest between the two sides will be played on Monday, September 20 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

The teams have seen contrasting first phases of IPL 2021. The Virat Kohli-led side was phenomenal during the India leg as they scripted victory in five out of seven league matches. The Men in Red and Gold will fancy continuing their sensational performance in the UAE to end their trophy drought.

Kolkata Knight Riders, on the other hand, will hope to start fresh in the league. The team failed to pose any threat in the first half. The Knight Riders are currently second-last in the standings with just two wins and five losses. The Eoin Morgan-led side needs a handful of victories under their belt in the UAE to stay relevant in the competition.

Ahead of the match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore; here is everything you need to know:

KKR vs RCB Telecast

The IPL 2021 matches will be televised on Star Sports Networks - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3, and Star Sports 3 HD channels in India.

KKR vs RCB Live Streaming

The match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore is available to be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

KAH vs SBC Match Details

The KKR vs RCB match will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Monday, September 20, at 07:30 PM IST.

KKR vs RCB Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Andre Russell

Vice-captain: Virat Kohli

Suggested Playing XI for KAH vs SBC Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeeper: AB de Villiers

Batsmen: Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Nitish Rana, Shubman Gill

All-rounders: Glenn Maxwell, Andre Russell

Bowlers: Mohammad Siraj, Varun Chakravarthy, Yuzvendra Chahal, Harshal Patel

KKR vs RCB Probable XIs

Kolkata Knight Riders: Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan (Captain), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Tim Southee, Prasidh Krishna, Varun Chakravarthy, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (Captain), Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Devdutt Padikkal, AB de Villiers (Wk), Glenn Maxwell, Kyle Jamieson, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammad Siraj, Rajat Patidar, Pavan Deshpande

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here