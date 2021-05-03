- Match 29 - 2 May, SunMatch Ended166/6(20.0) RR 8.3
KKR vs RCB Dream11 Team Prediction And Full Players List: Fantasy Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs for IPL 2021 Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Match May 3 7:30 PM IST
Check here KKR vs RCB Dream11 Team Predictions and hints for the Indian Premier League match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore. Also, check the schedule of the Kolkata vs Bangalore match.
- Trending Desk
- Updated: May 3, 2021, 9:13 AM IST
KKR vs RCB Dream11 Team Predictions and Fantasy 11 suggestions for today’s IPL 2021 match in Ahmedabad: The 30th match of the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will witness a thrilling encounter between Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Monday, April 3.
The two teams have experienced contrasting fortunes in the T20 extravaganza thus far. Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore have won five out of seven games played and have ten points in their kitty. Eoin Morgan-led Kolkata Knight Riders, on the other hand, suffered a torrid season as they could manage to win just two out of their seven opening games.
Both KKR and RCB faced defeat in their previous encounters and will be hoping to make amends and return to winning ways. While KKR were outplayed by Delhi Capitals by seven wickets, the Bangalore outfit succumbed to a defeat against Punjab Kings by 34 runs. The Kohli-led side is placed at the third position on the points table with ten points, while KKR have just four points and are positioned at sixth place.
Ahead of the match between Kolkata and Bangalore, here is everything you need to know:
KKR vs RCB Telecast
Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD
KKR vs RCB Live Streaming
The clash between Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar app.
KKR vs RCB Match Details
Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore will face each other in the 30th match of IPL 2021 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on April 3, Monday. The highly-anticipated clash will begin at 07:30 pm (IST).
KKR vs RCB Dream11 Team Prediction
Captain: Virat Kohli
Vice-Captain: AB de Villiers
Suggested Playing XI for KKR vs RCB Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:
Wicketkeepers: AB de Villiers, Dinesh Karthik
Batsmen: Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Eoin Morgan, Rahul Tripathi
All-rounders: Andre Russell, Daniel Sams
Bowlers: Harshal Patel, Pat Cummins, Mohammed Siraj
KKR vs RCB Probable XIs:
Kolkata Knight Riders: Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi, Sunil Narine, Eoin Morgan (captain), Andre Russell, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Pat Cummins, Shivam Mavi, Prasidh Krishna, Varun Chakravarthy
Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (captain), Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers (wk), Shahbaz Ahmed, Daniel Sams, Kyle Jamieson, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal
