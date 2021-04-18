KKR vs RCB Predictions IPL 2021, Chepauk: Playing XIs, Pitch Report, Head to Head, Full Squads And Chennai Weather Forecast For Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

KKR vs RCB IPL 2021 Playing XI, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report, Head to Head, Toss, Squads: The tenth match of the ongoing 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will witness a thrilling encounter between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore at Chepauk in Chennai on April 18, Sunday. KKR will be entering the contest after a win against SRH but a bad loss against MI. RCB, on the other hand, have won both their matches so far.

KKR vs RCB Weather Forecast

The weather is unlikely to disturb the game between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore in Chennai as there are no signs of rainfall. Just like the previous games played at the stadium, the weather is expected to be hot and humid with a maximum temperature of 34°c and a minimum temperature of 27°c.

KKR vs RCB 2021, IPL Live Streaming Details

All matches of the IPL 2021 series will be telecasted live on Star Sports Network. Those cricket enthusiasts who want to watch the match online can live stream it on Disney+ Hotstar.

KKR vs RCB Pitch Report

The pitch at Chepauk in Chennai is a slow wicket which assists spinners. The battle between KKR and RCB will be interesting from this aspect as both the teams have a number of fine spinners including the likes of Varun Chakravarthy and Yuzvendra Chahal.

KKR vs RCB Head-to-Head

Overall Head-to-Head: (26 matches – KKR 14 | RCB 12)

The two sides have met 26 times in the IPL, with Kolkata Knight Riders winning 14 encounters and the Royal Challengers Bangalore emerging victorious on 12 occasions.

Recent Head-to-Head: (Last 5 matches)

RCB won by 8 wickets RCB won by 82 runs

RCB won by 10 runs KKR won by 5 wickets KKR won by 6 wickets

KKR vs RCB Fantasy Tips

Captain: Virat Kohli

Vice-captain: AB de Villiers

Wicketkeeper: Dinesh Karthik

Batsmen: Devdutt Padikkal, Glenn Maxwell, Shubman Gill

All-rounders: Andre Russell, Shahbaz Ahmed

Bowlers: Mohammed Siraj, Harshal Patel, Pat Cummins

KKR vs RCB Probable Playing XIs Kolkata: 1 Nitish Rana, 2 Shubman Gill, 3 Rahul Tripathi, 4 Eoin Morgan, 5 Andre Russell, 6 Dinesh Karthik, 7 Shakib Al Hasan, 8 Pat Cummins, 9 Harbhajan Singh, 10 Varun Chakravarthy, 11 Prasidh Krishna Bangalore: 1 Virat Kohli, 2 Devdutt Padikkal, 3 Shahbaz Ahmed, 4 Glenn Maxwell, 5 AB de Villiers, 6 Washington Sundar, 7 Daniel Sams, 8 Kyle Jamieson, 9 Mohammed Siraj, 10 Harshal Patel, 11 Yuzvendra Chahal

