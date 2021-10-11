KKR vs RCB Head to Head Record in IPL 2021: All You Need to Know: Kolkata Knight Riders will take on Royal Challengers Bangalore in the eliminator in Sharjah on Monday, October 11. RCB batters have been in fine form all season and different batters have come to the fore in different matches. Virat Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal generally have given the side good starts and this has given the middle order a good platform. The form of Glenn Maxwell has been exemplary and his contributions have played a huge part in RCB’s progress through to the playoffs.

The bowling attack, led by Harshal Patel and Yuzvendra Chahal, has been superb and their wicket-taking abilities have allowed Virat Kohli to always go after wickets in the middle as well as the death overs.

Kolkata Knight Riders, on the other hand, made it through to the playoffs after a bumper win over the Rajasthan Royals. Rahul Tripathi and Venkatesh Iyer have been the stars with the bat for the side, but the form of Eoin Morgan remains a cause of concern.

Bowlers, on the other hand, have been far more consistent. Varun Chakravarthy, Sunil Narine, and Lockie Ferguson will hold the key against the stroke-makers of Royal Challengers Bangalore.

A take a look at the numbers, the head-to-head numbers between both the sides:

RCB v KKR Head-to-Head:

Total – 28

Royal Challengers Bangalore – 13

Kolkata Knight Riders – 15

RCB v KKR previous game

In the earlier match this season, Kolkata Knight Riders were able to beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 9 wickets at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

Last five results:

Kolkata Knight Riders won by 9 wickets

Royal Challengers Bangalore won by 38 runs

Royal Challengers Bangalore won by 8 wickets

Royal Challengers Bangalore won by 82 runs

Royal Challengers Bangalore won by 10 wickets

RCB vs KKR Probable XIs:

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (c), Devdutt Padikkal, Srikar Bharat (wk), Daniel Christian, Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers, Shahbaz Ahmed, Harshal Patel, George Garton, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal

Kolkata Knight Riders: Shubman Gill, Venkatesh Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan (captain), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Shakib Al Hasan, Sunil Narine, Lockie Ferguson, Shivam Mavi, Varun Chakaravarthy

