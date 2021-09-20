KKR vs RCB Head to Head Record, IPL 2021: All You Need to Know

The 31st match of the 2021 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will witness Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) clashing against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). The high-octane match will be hosted on Monday, September 20 at 07:30 pm IST at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. Bangalore are likely to dominate the match as they performed exceptionally well during the India phase of the T20 league.

Bangalore find themselves at third position in the points table with ten points in their kitty. Kolkata, on the other hand, are currently languishing at the seventh spot with only two victories out of seven matches.

Though RCB have been more impressive in IPL 2021, KKR are ahead of Virat Kohli’s team in the overall head-to-head battle. The two teams have so far played 28 matches against each other. Kolkata have won 15 games while RCB secured victory 13 times.

As far as IPL 2021 is concerned, RCB got better off Eoin Morgan’s side when the two teams locked horns with each other in India. Challengers registered a 38-run victory over Knight Riders courtesy of AB de Villiers and Glenn Maxwell. AB posted 76 runs off 34 balls while Maxwell added 78 runs to the scoreboard. Chasing a mammoth score of 205 posted by RCB, KKR managed 166/8 as Kyle Jamieson picked a three-wicket haul.

KKR vs RCB telecast and live-streaming

The IPL 2021 matches will be broadcasted on Star Sports Networks - Star Sports1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3, and Star Sports 3 HD channels in India. The live streaming of the games will be available on Disney+ Hotstar.

KKR vs RCB Probable XIs

Kolkata Knight Riders: Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan (Captain), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Tim Southee, Prasidh Krishna, Varun Chakravarthy, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (Captain), Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Devdutt Padikkal, AB de Villiers (Wk), Glenn Maxwell, Kyle Jamieson, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammad Siraj, Rajat Patidar, Pavan Deshpande

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here